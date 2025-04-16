Around 300 Astrite will be up for grabs to those who claim the Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream codes. Kuro Games will dispatch three of them during the broadcast, scheduled to air on April 19, 2025. The event aims to showcase the upcoming patch content and celebrate the game’s first anniversary.
That said, this article will discuss the WuWa 2.3 livestream code release date and time.
Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream codes release details
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The special redemption codes containing 300 Astrite will be dispatched at certain intervals during the Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream, which will premiere globally on April 19, 2025, at 7 AM (UTC+8). To watch the broadcast, viewers must tune into the game's official YouTube or Twitch channels.
The list below further details the WuWa 2.2 livestream date and time across the major regions:
Americas
- Pacific Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 4:00 AM
- Mountain Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 5:00 AM
- Central Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 6:00 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 7:00 AM
Europe
- Western European Summer Time: April 19, 2025, at 12:00 PM
- Central European Summer Time: April 19, 2025, at 1:00 PM
- Eastern European Summer Time: April 19, 2025, at 2:00 PM
Asia
- Indian Standard Time: April 19, 2025, at 4:30 PM
- China Standard Time: April 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM
- Japanese Standard Time: April 19, 2025, at 8:00 PM
- Korea Standard Time: April 19, at 8:00 PM
Those interested in redeeming the livestream codes can also use the following countdown to track the broadcast:
How to redeem Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream codes
Any active Wuthering Waves code, including the ones Kuro Games will release during the version 2.3 livestream, can be redeemed using the next steps:
- Boot up the game on any device.
- Log in with your account details.
- Click on the icon in the top-right corner or the ESC key on the PC to access the Pause menu.
- Head to the Settings by clicking on the bottom-right icon.
- Navigate to the Other Settings and choose Redemption Code.
- Insert the code in the blank box.
- Press Confirm to claim the rewards.
- Repeat this process for all remaining codes.
The rewards from the livestream codes will be sent to your account via the in-game mailing system. You can access the feature by clicking on the Envelope icon from the menu.
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.