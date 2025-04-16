Around 300 Astrite will be up for grabs to those who claim the Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream codes. Kuro Games will dispatch three of them during the broadcast, scheduled to air on April 19, 2025. The event aims to showcase the upcoming patch content and celebrate the game’s first anniversary.

Ad

That said, this article will discuss the WuWa 2.3 livestream code release date and time.

Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream codes release details

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The special redemption codes containing 300 Astrite will be dispatched at certain intervals during the Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream, which will premiere globally on April 19, 2025, at 7 AM (UTC+8). To watch the broadcast, viewers must tune into the game's official YouTube or Twitch channels.

The list below further details the WuWa 2.2 livestream date and time across the major regions:

Americas

Pacific Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 4:00 AM

April 19, 2025, at 4:00 AM Mountain Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 5:00 AM

April 19, 2025, at 5:00 AM Central Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 6:00 AM

April 19, 2025, at 6:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 7:00 AM

Ad

Europe

Western European Summer Time: April 19, 2025, at 12:00 PM

April 19, 2025, at 12:00 PM Central European Summer Time: April 19, 2025, at 1:00 PM

April 19, 2025, at 1:00 PM Eastern European Summer Time: April 19, 2025, at 2:00 PM

Asia

Indian Standard Time: April 19, 2025, at 4:30 PM

April 19, 2025, at 4:30 PM China Standard Time: April 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM

April 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM Japanese Standard Time: April 19, 2025, at 8:00 PM

April 19, 2025, at 8:00 PM Korea Standard Time: April 19, at 8:00 PM

Those interested in redeeming the livestream codes can also use the following countdown to track the broadcast:

Ad

How to redeem Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream codes

How to redeem livestream codes (Image via Kuro Games)

Any active Wuthering Waves code, including the ones Kuro Games will release during the version 2.3 livestream, can be redeemed using the next steps:

Ad

Boot up the game on any device.

Log in with your account details.

Click on the icon in the top-right corner or the ESC key on the PC to access the Pause menu .

. Head to the Settings by clicking on the bottom-right icon.

by clicking on the bottom-right icon. Navigate to the Other Settings and choose Redemption Code .

and choose . Insert the code in the blank box.

Press Confirm to claim the rewards.

to claim the rewards. Repeat this process for all remaining codes.

Ad

The rewards from the livestream codes will be sent to your account via the in-game mailing system. You can access the feature by clicking on the Envelope icon from the menu.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.