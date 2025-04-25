Wuthering Waves 2.3 maintenance start and end time

Kuro Games has officially scheduled the Wuthering Waves 2.3 maintenance before the next major update goes live on April 29, 2025. The servers will be shut down for roughly seven hours to prepare for the new patch and its contents. However, the officials will offer compensation for locking out players from the game throughout the duration.
This article further discusses the WuWa 2.3 maintenance starting and ending times.
When does the Wuthering Waves 2.3 maintenance start?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
According to the official announcement, the Wuthering Waves 2.3 maintenance is scheduled to start on April 29, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The starting date may vary depending on your location, due to time zone differences — for instance, servers in America will shut down on April 28, 2025.
Here’s a universal countdown to help readers track the time until the maintenance starts:
Wuthering Waves 2.3 maintenance ending time and duration
Kuro Games will require roughly seven hours to prepare for the new patch and fix any existing bugs. Unfortunately, players will be locked out of the game until the update goes live. If things go as planned, the maintenance will end on the same day at 11 am (UTC+8), bringing in the anniversary patch.
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream has unveiled new content from the update, including special rewards that will be offered to commemorate the milestone. Players will also welcome the fresh banners, events, and more after the maintenance ends. Here's the entire server downtime schedule for major regions.
America (April 28, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 1 pm - 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 2 pm - 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 3 pm - 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 4 pm - 11 pm
Europe (April 28-29, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 9 pm - 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 10 pm - 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 11 pm - 6 am
Asia (April 29, 2025)
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 am - 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 4 am - 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 5 am - 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 5 am - 12 pm
Kuro Games will compensate Rovers for the inconvenience caused due to the maintenance. Those who unlocked the mails feature in the previous patch will be eligible to claim 300x Astrite and 2x Crystal Solvent. If the maintenance duration is extended, the dev team will adjust the compensation accordingly.
Follow Sportskeeda's WuWa hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.