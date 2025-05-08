Wuthering Waves 2.3 second phase banners: Everything you need to know

The second half of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update is scheduled to introduce another 5-star Resonator. Ciaconna is officially heading to the Phase 2 banner (which releases on May 22, 2025) alongside other rerun characters. A total of five 5-star Resonators will return during the anniversary, so players will have plenty of options to choose from.
This article will further discuss the WuWa 2.3 second phase banner.
Wuthering Waves 2.3 second phase banners explored
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 second phase banner will bring Ciaccona to the playable roster. She is confirmed to be a 5-star Aero Resonator. While Ciaccona claims to be Bard, she has picked up a Pistol as her weapon.
Players are excited about recruiting her to their teams, as she brings a fresh set of skills. Ciaccona's abilities are catered to increasing Aero Erosion DMG while she stays active on the battlefield with an ally. Speaking of which, Aero Rover will likely be her best companion.
Coming to the banner, Rovers will be able to summon the following Resonators in the second phase of version 2.3:
- Ciaccona (5-star): Aero - Pistol
- Danjin (4-star): Havoc - Sword
- Yangyang (4-star): Aero - Sword
- Mortefi (4-star): Fusion - Pistol
Since WuWa 2.3 commemorates the game’s first anniversary, Kuro Games has decided to roll out a special banner containing multiple rerun characters. The following Resonators will return in the second half of the update:
- Jinhsi: Spectro - Broadblade
- Changli: Fusion - Sword
- Carlotta: Glacio - Pistol
- Roccia: Havoc - Gauntlet
- Brant: Fusion - Sword
The weapon banner from the second phase of the patch will feature the signature options of the aforementioned 5-star characters. They are listed below:
- Woodland Aria (Ciaccona’s signature option)
- Ages of Harvest (Jinhsi’s signature option)
- Blazing Brilliance (Changli’s signature option)
- The Last Dance (Carlotta’s signature option)
- Tragicomedy (Roccia’s signature option)
- Unflickering Valor (Brant’s signature option)
Wuthering Waves 2.3 second phase banner release date
Unlike the first half of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update, the second phase of the patch kicks off at different times across servers in Asia, Europe, and America. The launch date will remain the same, i.e., May 22, 2025. The banner will be available till June 11, 2025, according to the official event schedule.
The launch timings for the different regional servers are as follows:
- Asia/ SEA servers: 10 am (UTC+8)
- Europe server: 10 am (UTC+1)
- America server: 10 am (UTC-5)
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.
