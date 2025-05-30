Wuthering Waves 2.4 release date, time, and countdown

Kuro Games has officially announced the Wuthering Waves 2.4 release date, along with upcoming content, during the latest livestream event. Scheduled to launch on June 12, 2025, the patch will take Rovers on a journey across a new region called Septimont. They can also look forward to the official debut of Cartethyia and Lupa as playable 5-star characters.

Ad

These new Resonators can be obtained via the limited-time banners from the update. This article further discusses the release schedule for WuWa 2.4 and includes a global countdown to track it.

Wuthering Waves 2.4 release date and global countdown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 update will launch on June 12, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Since all the servers will subsequently receive the new patch, players can expect the timing to vary based on their location. They can avoid confusion by referring to the following list of version 2.4 release dates and times across major regions:

America (June 11, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (June 12, 2025)

Ad

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (June 12, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

The countdown below will further help readers track the time until WuWa 2.4 releases worldwide:

Ad

Wuthering Waves 2.4 banner characters

Cartethyia and Lupa (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 banner will also feature Cartethyia and Lupa. Kuro Games has announced their banner schedule in the latest livestream. Here are the details:

Ad

Phase 1

Cartethyia (5-star)- Aero, Sword

(5-star)- Aero, Sword Aalto (4-star)- Aero, Pistol

(4-star)- Aero, Pistol Baizhi (4-star)- Glacio, Rectifier

(4-star)- Glacio, Rectifier Youhu (4-star)- Glacio, Gauntlet

Phase 2

Lupa (5-star)- Fusion, Broadblade

(5-star)- Fusion, Broadblade Chixia (4-star)- Fusion, Pistol

(4-star)- Fusion, Pistol Sanhua (4-star)- Glacio, Sword

(4-star)- Glacio, Sword Taoqi (4-star)- Havoc, Broadblade

Cartethyia will be a DPS from the Aero Roster who will employ the erosion effect to tackle enemies and bosses. She can enlarge her body to unleash powerful movesets and enhance her damage potential.

In contrast, Lupa boasts the Fusion element and swings a broadblade in combat. She can also deal massive damage to multiple targets in an AoE and will have a hypercarry playstyle.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.