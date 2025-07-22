Wuthering Waves 2.5 preload guide and update size

By Akash Paul
Modified Jul 22, 2025 02:10 GMT
Wuthering Waves 2.5 official artwork
Wuthering Waves 2.5 preload guide (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 preload is officially available on PC and mobile devices, allowing players to download the necessary files ahead of the update on July 24, 2025. Although the file size varies based on the platform, it is usually displayed via a pop-up window during the process.

This article explains the WuWa 2.5 preload method and reveals the update's size.

Wuthering Waves 2.5 preload guide

Kuro Games rolled out the preload feature for the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update on July 22, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8). Both PC and mobile users can access it.

How to preload on PC

  • Head to the Kuro Games Launcher on PC to preload the patch files. Update the application if you don’t have the latest version.
  • Find the “New Version Pre-download” option on the launcher interface, under the Start button.
  • Clicking the downward arrow icon will bring up a pop-up window showing the preload file size and total storage requirement.
  • Press the Confirm Download button to begin preloading the patch files.
How to preload on mobile

  • Boot up the game on a mobile device.
  • Find the pre-download option for the latest version. The feature will be available on the title screen, so log in to your account.
  • The "Pre-download" button also appears on the in-game Terminal page.
  • Click on the icon to open a pop-up window.
  • Press Confirm to initiate the preload process.

These steps are relevant for both Android and iOS devices. It is worth noting that you can play the game with the download running in the background on PC. However, mobile locks you out throughout the process. Regardless, you must preload the game files, as it ensures a quicker update process even when it is incomplete.

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.5 banners schedule

Wuthering Waves 2.5 preload and update size

The preload file size of version 2.5 varies across PC and mobile devices. Moreover, the total resource package will expand after the final installation. The storage requirements are specified below:

  • PC: 8 GB
  • Mobile: 7 GB

After the decompression process, the update size will be around 16 GB for PC and 14 GB for mobile devices. Make sure to keep plenty of storage space available, as the preload may not commence otherwise.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

bell-icon Manage notifications