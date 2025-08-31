Wuthering Waves has added two new food recipes in the version 2.6 update, which was released on August 28, 2025. They are for dishes that offer special effects to characters in the party. Moreover, specifically Augusta and Iuno can benefit from the bonus stats offered by Blooming Bread and Marinated Olives.

Ad

Using the specified resonators to cook them may get you the special version of the dishes. Although the drop chances are low, you must try to acquire the special dishes for their enhanced stats. This article further discusses the new recipes from WuWa 2.6.

All Wuthering Waves 2.6 recipes and how to get them

Obtaining the recipes (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find two new recipes in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, and they can be purchased from Solis Tavern in exchange for some Shell Credit. Just interact with Fulvia to access her inventory and find the recipes for Marinated Olives and Blooming Bread.

Ad

Trending

Here are their prices:

Marinated Olives recipe : 15000x Shell Credit

: 15000x Shell Credit Blooming Bread recipe: 15000x Shell Credit

How to make new Wuthering Waves 2.6 dishes

Cooking the Blooming Bread (Image via Kuro Games)

A cooking station with a chef will be available a few steps away from Fulvia. You can use the facility to make the delectable meals, which offer unique effects to the party. The materials required for the dishes will be mentioned on the screen, just gather them accordingly:

Ad

Marinated Olives

3x Felicitous Olives

2x Bay Leaf

4x Sugar

Blooming Bread

4x Flour

3x Bay Leaf

2x Salt

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.6 redeem codes

What are their special effects?

Here are the special effects of the new dishes from WuWa version 2.6:

Blooming Bread : Grants 40% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus to all Resonators in the team for 30 minutes. Only effective on your own Resonators in Co-op Mode.

: Grants 40% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus to all Resonators in the team for 30 minutes. Only effective on your own Resonators in Co-op Mode. Marinated Olives: Grants 50% Resonance Skill DMG Bonus to all Resonators in the team for 30 minutes. Only effective on your own Resonators in Co-op Mode.

Ad

You can transform them into specialty dishes using a specific resonator to get bonus effects. Augusta can be currently used to cook Blooming Bread. She has a 20% chance of getting the Sweetleaf Blooming Bread. The specialty dish grants 44% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus to all Resonators in the team for 30 minutes.

Iuno will likely be able to make something special from Marinated Olives. We will find once she becomes playable. Her banner is featured in the second phase of the update.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.