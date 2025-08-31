Wuthering Waves has added two new food recipes in the version 2.6 update, which was released on August 28, 2025. They are for dishes that offer special effects to characters in the party. Moreover, specifically Augusta and Iuno can benefit from the bonus stats offered by Blooming Bread and Marinated Olives.
Using the specified resonators to cook them may get you the special version of the dishes. Although the drop chances are low, you must try to acquire the special dishes for their enhanced stats. This article further discusses the new recipes from WuWa 2.6.
All Wuthering Waves 2.6 recipes and how to get them
You can find two new recipes in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, and they can be purchased from Solis Tavern in exchange for some Shell Credit. Just interact with Fulvia to access her inventory and find the recipes for Marinated Olives and Blooming Bread.
Here are their prices:
- Marinated Olives recipe: 15000x Shell Credit
- Blooming Bread recipe: 15000x Shell Credit
How to make new Wuthering Waves 2.6 dishes
A cooking station with a chef will be available a few steps away from Fulvia. You can use the facility to make the delectable meals, which offer unique effects to the party. The materials required for the dishes will be mentioned on the screen, just gather them accordingly:
Marinated Olives
- 3x Felicitous Olives
- 2x Bay Leaf
- 4x Sugar
Blooming Bread
- 4x Flour
- 3x Bay Leaf
- 2x Salt
What are their special effects?
Here are the special effects of the new dishes from WuWa version 2.6:
- Blooming Bread: Grants 40% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus to all Resonators in the team for 30 minutes. Only effective on your own Resonators in Co-op Mode.
- Marinated Olives: Grants 50% Resonance Skill DMG Bonus to all Resonators in the team for 30 minutes. Only effective on your own Resonators in Co-op Mode.
You can transform them into specialty dishes using a specific resonator to get bonus effects. Augusta can be currently used to cook Blooming Bread. She has a 20% chance of getting the Sweetleaf Blooming Bread. The specialty dish grants 44% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus to all Resonators in the team for 30 minutes.
Iuno will likely be able to make something special from Marinated Olives. We will find once she becomes playable. Her banner is featured in the second phase of the update.
