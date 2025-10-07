Wuthering Waves 2.7 preload guide and update size

Kuro Games has made the Wuthering Waves 2.7 preload feature available across PC and mobile devices before the major update on October 9, 2025. The upcoming patch will feature several new contents, including the exclusive banner for Galbrena and Qiuyuan, alongside a fresh story quest. Players can get access to the update quickly if they pre-download the files.

This article discusses the WuWa 2.7 preload method and update's size.

Wuthering Waves 2.7 preload guide

Wuthering Waves @Wuthering_Waves Wuthering Waves Version 2.7 Update Maintenance Notice Dear Rovers, To bring you exciting new content and a better gaming experience, we will soon be conducting the update maintenance for Version 2.7: Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides. During the maintenance, you will be unable to log in

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 preload feature was officially rolled out on October 7, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8). Those on PC and mobile devices can download all the essential files ahead with the following steps:

How to preload on PC

Head to the Kuro Games Launcher on PC. Update the application if you don’t have the latest version.

on PC. Update the application if you don’t have the latest version. Find the new version pre-download option on the launcher interface. It should appear beside the Start button, denoted with a downward arrow icon .

. Clicking on it will bring up a pop-up window showing the preload file size and total storage requirement . You can also determine whether your system has the available space to initiate the process.

. You can also determine whether your system has the available space to initiate the process. Press the Confirm Download button to begin preloading the patch files.

How to preload on mobile

Unlike PC, mobile devices don't have a dedicated launcher so you have to boot up the game first.

Find the pre-download option for the latest version. The feature will be available on the title screen, so log in to your account.

The "Pre-download" button also appears on the in-game Terminal page.

also appears on the in-game Terminal page. Click on the icon to open a pop-up window.

Press Confirm to initiate the preload process.

The above method is applicable for both Android and iOS devices. PC users have a slight advantage since they can play the game while preloading the patch files. Unfortunately, mobile locks you out throughout the process.

Regardless, you must complete the download, given that it significantly reduces the time it takes to set up the new patch.

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.7 maintenance start and end time

Wuthering Waves 2.7 preload and update size

Preload size on PC (Image via Kuro Games)

The WuWa 2.7 preload size varies across PC and mobile devices. Moreover, you can expect the total resource package to be more than the downloadable file size, since it expands after the final installation. The requirements are specified below:

PC : 21 GB

: 21 GB Mobile: 8 GB

The final update size will be around 31 GB for PC. Approximately 35 GB of mobile storage space is required to initiate the decompression process. It will be freed up once the maintenance is complete.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

