Wuthering Waves Augusta Resonance Chain guide

Wuthering Waves lets you upgrade your characters by summoning copies of them via the Resonance Chain system. You can basically stack the duplicates of a DPS unit like Augusta to unlock Sequence Nodes containing various passives. They improve a Resonator's combat potential, offering stat bonuses or special effects.

This article further discusses Augusta's Resonance Chain in WuWa.

All Wuthering Waves Augusta Resonance Chains

Augusta's Resonance Chain (Image via Kuro Games)

The Resonance Chain for Augusta in Wuthering Waves unlocks the following passive at the respective Sequence Node:

Sequence Node 1 : The max Crown of Wills stack is set to two, with each point increasing Augusta's Crit. DMG by 15%. Her Intro Skill will now be able to generate a stack. All of her Resonance Skills will make her immune to interruptions.

: The max Crown of Wills stack is set to two, with each point increasing Augusta's Crit. DMG by 15%. Her Intro Skill will now be able to generate a stack. All of her Resonance Skills will make her immune to interruptions. Sequence Node 2 : Each Crown of Wills stack additionally increases Augusta's Crit. Rate by 20%. For every 1% of Crit. Rate over 100%, she gains 2% Crit. DMG, up to 100%.

: Each Crown of Wills stack additionally increases Augusta's Crit. Rate by 20%. For every 1% of Crit. Rate over 100%, she gains 2% Crit. DMG, up to 100%. Sequence Node 3 : Enhances the DMG multiplier of Augusta’s notable Heavy Attacks, Resonance Skill, and Resonance Liberation by 25%.

: Enhances the DMG multiplier of Augusta’s notable Heavy Attacks, Resonance Skill, and Resonance Liberation by 25%. Sequence Node 4 : Casting Stride of Goldenflare Intro Skill increases teammate’s ATK by 20% for 30 seconds.

: Casting Stride of Goldenflare Intro Skill increases teammate’s ATK by 20% for 30 seconds. Sequence Node 5 : The shield generated from Augusta’s inherent skill is increased by 50%.

: The shield generated from Augusta’s inherent skill is increased by 50%. Sequence Node 6: This Sequence Node sets Augusta’s max Crown of Wills stack to four. She also gains 2% Crit. DMG for every 1% of Crit. Rate over 150%, up to 50%. Her Thunderoar Spinslash and Uppercut Heavy Attacks generate two Crown of Wills stacks. Augusta can only obtain two Crown of Wills stacks every second via Engraved in Radiant Light. When she casts Spinslash Heavy Attack or when Thunder Rage is triggered at the spot, the two instances of Electro DMG it inflicts will be considered Heavy Attack DMG.

Which Augusta Resonance Chain is worth getting in Wuthering Waves?

Augusta is an easy-to-build hypercarry DPS (Image via Kuro Games)

Augusta is a potent hypercarry DPS that doesn’t require much of an upgrade to be effective in combat. Hence, we don’t recommend unlocking her Resonance Chain. You can instead use the resources to get her signature weapon.

That said, if you have saved up sufficient Astrites, her Sequence Node 2 will be a great stopping point. She obtains around 40% Crit. Rate from the Crown of Wills stack, which helps balance her overall stats. You can effectively spread out the attributes on her Echo sets.

