Wuthering Waves Cartethyia ascension materials leaked

A new set of leaks from various reliable sources has revealed some materials that you can use to upgrade Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves. The Blessed Maiden of Ragunna will finally become playable in the upcoming update, and is one of the most anticipated characters. In a previous post across the official media accounts, Kuro Games confirmed that Cartethyia will be a sword user in Wuthering Waves.
This article will cover the leaked materials that you need to upgrade Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves.
Note: This article is based on leaks from the r/WutheringWavesLeaks subreddit, and some information might be different. Also, certain materials are not named yet, and this article will be updated once they are unveiled.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Wuthering Waves: Cartethyia ascension and skill level up materials leaked
Here is a list of materials that you will need to farm for the Blessed Maiden:
Ascension Materials
- Unnamed world material x 60
- Shell Credit x 170,000
- LF Tidal Residuum x 4
- MF Tidal Residuum x 12
- HF Tidal Residuum x 12
- FF Tidal Residuum x 4
- Unnamed boss material x 46
Skill Materials
- LF Tidal Residuum
- MF Tidal Residuum
- HF Tidal Residuum
- FF Tidal Residuum
- Shell Credit
- Inert Metallic Drip
- Reactive Metallic Drip
- Polarized Metallic Drip
- Heterized Metallic Drip
- When Irises Bloom
Where to farm Ascension Materials for Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves
Metallic Drip - Garden of Salvation
The Metallic Drip is a material that you will need to upgrade the Skills or Fortes of Sword Resonators. It can be farmed from either the Garden of Salvation in Rinascita or the Flaming Remnants in Jinzhou. It is ideal to obtain it from the Garden of Salvation, as it also gives you the Tidal Residuum, a material that you need to upgrade Resonators from Rinsascita.
The Garden of Salvation is located in the Requiem Ravine area, north of the Nimbus Sanctum in Rinascita. Meanwhile, the Flaming Remnants domain can be found in the southern part of the Jinzhou map, in the Port City of Guixu region.
When Irises Blooms - The Wheel of Broken Fate (Fleurdelys boss)
It is quite ironic that to enhance Cartethyia's skills, you will need to defeat her Fleurdelys version in Wuthering Waves, who is available as one of the weekly challenges in the game. This boss is located in the Avinoleum region and can be unlocked by completing the Rinascita Main Story Quest.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.