Cartethyia is one of the highly anticipated characters in Wuthering Waves, and she finally has a release date. Her banner will be featured in the first phase of version 2.4, which will be launched globally on June 12, 2025. In the latest livestream event, Kuro Games showcased her kit and gameplay, alongside various content from the upcoming patch.
Cartethyia is an Aero sword user who relies on the erosion effect to combat foes. Moreover, her ability to transform into a giant entity will compel fans to spend their wishes. This guide will further help players track Cartethyia’s banner release in WuWa 2.4 via regional timings and countdown.
Wuthering Waves Cartethyia release date, time, and countdown
Cartethyia will arrive in the first phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update. Therefore, her banner will become available with the update on June 12, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Servers in America will receive the new patch on June 11, 2025, and timing will vary as well.
To avoid confusion, players can check the following list to find out Cartethyia’s banner release schedule across major regions:
America (June 11, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (June 12, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (June 12, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
All the servers for WuWa will roll out the update simultaneously. Therefore, a universal countdown will further help readers track Cartethyia’s debut in version 2.4:
Wuthering Waves Cartethyia banner details
The Wuthering Waves 2.4 banners don't have rerun characters, meaning Cartethyia and Lupa are the only Resonators players can summon in the patch. Yes, Kuro Games adds three 4-star units to every limited-time convene, but Rovers seldom spend their resources on them.
Let's explore the characters you can obtain during the first phase of the patch 2.4:
- Cartethyia (5-star)- Aero, Sword
- Aalto (4-star)- Aero, Pistol
- Baizhi (4-star)- Glacio, Rectifier
- Youhu (4-star)- Glacio, Gauntlet
The corresponding weapon banner will feature Cartethyia's signature weapon. She is a broadblade user who owns the Defier's Thorn.
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.
