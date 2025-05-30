Cartethyia is one of the highly anticipated characters in Wuthering Waves, and she finally has a release date. Her banner will be featured in the first phase of version 2.4, which will be launched globally on June 12, 2025. In the latest livestream event, Kuro Games showcased her kit and gameplay, alongside various content from the upcoming patch.

Ad

Cartethyia is an Aero sword user who relies on the erosion effect to combat foes. Moreover, her ability to transform into a giant entity will compel fans to spend their wishes. This guide will further help players track Cartethyia’s banner release in WuWa 2.4 via regional timings and countdown.

Wuthering Waves Cartethyia release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cartethyia will arrive in the first phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update. Therefore, her banner will become available with the update on June 12, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Servers in America will receive the new patch on June 11, 2025, and timing will vary as well.

To avoid confusion, players can check the following list to find out Cartethyia’s banner release schedule across major regions:

America (June 11, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Ad

Europe (June 12, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (June 12, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

All the servers for WuWa will roll out the update simultaneously. Therefore, a universal countdown will further help readers track Cartethyia’s debut in version 2.4:

Ad

Wuthering Waves Cartethyia banner details

Cartethyia's banner preview (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 banners don't have rerun characters, meaning Cartethyia and Lupa are the only Resonators players can summon in the patch. Yes, Kuro Games adds three 4-star units to every limited-time convene, but Rovers seldom spend their resources on them.

Ad

Let's explore the characters you can obtain during the first phase of the patch 2.4:

Cartethyia (5-star)- Aero, Sword

(5-star)- Aero, Sword Aalto (4-star)- Aero, Pistol

(4-star)- Aero, Pistol Baizhi (4-star)- Glacio, Rectifier

(4-star)- Glacio, Rectifier Youhu (4-star)- Glacio, Gauntlet

The corresponding weapon banner will feature Cartethyia's signature weapon. She is a broadblade user who owns the Defier's Thorn.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.