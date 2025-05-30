Everything new in Wuthering Waves 2.4 update

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 update, releasing on June 11, 2025, has much new content to offer, including fresh characters and Echoes. Like every update, Kuro Games has unveiled the future content via a livestream event, which aired on the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.
Based on what has been revealed so far, this article will discuss everything new in the WuWa 2.4 update.
What’s new in Wuthering Waves 2.4 update?
Characters, banners, and weapons
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Cartethyia and Lupa are the featured characters from the Wuthering Waves 2.4 banners. Kuro Games has further announced the convene orders and their 4-star Resonators. Here are the details:
Phase 1
- Cartethyia (5-star)- Aero, Sword
- Aalto (4-star)- Aero, Pistol
- Baizhi (4-star)- Glacio, Rectifier
- Youhu (4-star)- Glacio, Gauntlet
Phase 2
- Lupa (5-star)- Fusion, Broadblade
- Chixia (4-star)- Fusion, Pistol
- Sanhua (4-star)- Glacio, Sword
- Taoqi (4-star)- Havoc, Broadblade
Story quest and region
The Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream has indicated that Rovers will venture into the realms of gladiators in the next patch. The story quest titled Shadow of Glory is associated with Septimont, the second city-state of Rinascita, where the Great Agon will commence. Players can look forward to exploration and puzzles while progressing through the main mission's next chapter, titled Flames of Heart.
More Tacet Discord and Sonata Effects
A total of eight new Echoes will be obtainable after the version 2.4 update. They are listed below:
- Fusion Drake
- Spectro Drake
- Havoc Drake
- Devotee's Flash
- Pilgrim's Shell
- Kerasaur
- Nightmare: Kelpie
- Lioness of Glory
Kuro Games has also showcased the Embers of Glory Tacet Discord, a boss from Septimont. The Phantom Echo skins for Fae Ignis and Cuddle Wuddle were also teased during the telecast.
Additionally, the version 2.4 update will also introduce two new Sonata Effects:
- Windward Pilgrimage
- Flaming Clawprint
Events and cosmetics
The “All Out! Towards the Peaks of Prestige” event is one of the highlights of the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update. It features a card duel where Echoes can be used to fight the battles. Here are other events from the new patch:
- Banners Never Fall
- The Everglorious Summit Exploration Event
- Uncovering Past Heroes Photo Collection Event
- Septimont Travel Atlas Exploration Event
- Lollo Campaign Verification
- Tactical Hologram Boss: Kelpie
- Virtual Crisis: Frontier Trials
As for the cosmetics, the following items will be available for purchase from the in-game shop:
- Changli: Laurel Nymph outfit
- Carlotta: Splashing Summer outfit
- New Glider: Dawn Upon Thorns
Several QoL updates
Kuro Games will implement the following quality-of-life features in the next patch:
- The Global Filter feature will allow players to change the game visuals.
- Improved environmental interaction will provide immersive gameplay.
- Quests will feature a Focus Mode that will allow players to access Resonators or locations.
- Rovers will get access to in-game guides, which they can refer to while building a character.
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.