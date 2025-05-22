Wuthering Waves Ciaccona Resonance Chain guide

Ciaccona’s Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves comprises a group of Sequence Nodes that provide various buffs to the Resonator. From increasing her ATK to offering additional charges to her ability, there are several new attributes she can unlock once you summon her copies. However, pulling a limited-time character can be a hefty investment. Thus, it is important to determine whether the benefits are worth choosing over new characters or weapons.

This article discusses Ciaccona’s Resonance Chain in WuWa and also outlines which Sequence Node should be unlocked.

All Wuthering Waves Ciaccona Resonance Chains

Here are the Sequence Nodes you can unlock by stacking multiple copies of Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves:

Sequence Node 1 : Ciaccona gains immunity to interruption for three seconds after casting Resonance Skill Harmonic Allegro. Launching Basic Attack increases her ATK by 35% for 10 seconds.

: Ciaccona gains immunity to interruption for three seconds after casting Resonance Skill Harmonic Allegro. Launching Basic Attack increases her ATK by 35% for 10 seconds. Sequence Node 2 : While Ciaccona’s Resonance Liberation Singer's Triple Cadenza is active, Resonators in the team gain 40% Aero DMG Bonus.

: While Ciaccona’s Resonance Liberation Singer's Triple Cadenza is active, Resonators in the team gain 40% Aero DMG Bonus. Sequence Node 3 : Casting the fourth stage of Basic Attack grants an additional segment of Musical Essence. She further acquires a charge of Resonance Skill Harmonic Allegro.

: Casting the fourth stage of Basic Attack grants an additional segment of Musical Essence. She further acquires a charge of Resonance Skill Harmonic Allegro. Sequence Node 4 : Ciaccona ignores 45% of the targets' DEF when dealing damage with Heavy Attack Quadruple Downbeat. Her Resonance Liberation also gets the same benefit after unlocking this Sequence Node.

: Ciaccona ignores 45% of the targets' DEF when dealing damage with Heavy Attack Quadruple Downbeat. Her Resonance Liberation also gets the same benefit after unlocking this Sequence Node. Sequence Node 5 : Ciaccona's Resonance Liberation DMG is increased by 40%. The damage taken by Resonators within and around the range of her Resonance Liberation Singer's Triple Cadenza is reduced by 30%.

: Ciaccona's Resonance Liberation DMG is increased by 40%. The damage taken by Resonators within and around the range of her Resonance Liberation Singer's Triple Cadenza is reduced by 30%. Sequence Node 6: During Solo Concert, Ciaccona and Ensemble Sylph deal Aero DMG equal to 220% of her ATK stat to nearby targets. It will be considered as Resonance Liberation DMG.

Which Ciaccona Resonance Chain is worth getting in Wuthering Waves?

Ciaccona grows stronger as you upgrade her Resonance Chain. However, the entire process is expensive and requires several wishes. Hence, we recommend unlocking her Sequence Node 2 if you have reserved sufficient Astrites for the Wuthering Waves 2.3 banner. The 40% Aero DMG boost for the entire squad is a massive buff if you are using a mono-elemental team.

To further upgrade Ciaccona’s Resonance Chain, her Sequence Node 5 should be the stopping point. It will make her a potent sub-DPS, as she will be able to output 40% increased DMG via Resonance Liberation. Not to forget, Ciaccona’s Sequence Node 5 also reduces the damage received by Resonators within range.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

