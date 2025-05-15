  • home icon
Wuthering Waves Echoes of Reciprocal Tides web event guide: How to obtain 50x Astrites

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified May 15, 2025 13:54 GMT
Wuthering Waves Echoes of Reciprocal Tides web event Astrites
Wuthering Waves celebrating its first Anniversary via various web events (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has released the Echoes of Reciprocal Tides web event for Wuthering Waves to celebrate the game's 1st anniversary. The ongoing 2.3 update is one of the biggest ones for the game yet, as it marks the celebrations for WuWa being out for one year. To commemorate the occasion, Kuro Games is giving away rewards via various events.

This guide will help you with the Echoes of Reciprocal Tides web event and how you can earn rewards such as Astrites in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Echoes of Reciprocal Tides web event guide

The Echoes of Reciprocal Tides is another addition to the ongoing Wuthering Waves 1st anniversary events that Kuro Games has lined up for all the Rovers out there. It is a community-based event, where your contribution will count towards a milestone, and you will receive the rewards for that. You can get upto 50x Astrites by participating in this particular event.

Type a message here for other players to see if yours gets selected by the developers (Image via Kuro Games)
Type a message here for other players to see if yours gets selected by the developers (Image via Kuro Games)

To participate in this event, follow the given steps:

  • Head to the official event page by clicking on the link in the above tweet. You can also click here to go to the page.
  • You will find a button called "Tap to Illuminate". Click on it, and a dialog box will appear.
  • Type in the message that you want to send to the other Rovers to wish them the First Anniversary of the game.
  • Click on "Leave Message". Once done, you will get the message "Illuminated! Thank you for illuminating the Scroll! Feel free to write down your cheers for Wuthering Waves! We'll select several cheers to share with all the Rovers. Stay tuned!"
After the milestones for the event have been fulfilled, every Rover will get the following rewards via the in-game mailing system:

  • Completion Progress Reaches 20%: Shell Credit x20000
  • Completion Progress Reaches 40%: Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Completion Progress Reaches 60%: Advanced Enclosure Tank x3
  • Completion Progress Reaches 80%: Advanced Energy Core x3
  • Completion Progress Reaches 100%: Astrite x50

The rewards distribution will start from May 22 and will end on June 22, 2025. Every Rover who plays the game and has unlocked the mailing system will receive the reward via the in-game mail.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
