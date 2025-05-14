Wuthering Waves Wrap Up your work with Zani web event guide: How to get 50x Astrites

The Wrap Up your work with Zani web event in Wuthering Waves is a simple event that will give you 50x Astrites, among other rewards. With the ongoing WuWa 1st Anniversary update, Kuro Games is giving away free rewards via various events both in and out of the game. This particular web event is available for a limited time and is quite simple to complete.
This article will guide you through the Wrap up your work with Zani web event in Wuthering Waves and how you can obtain upto 50x Astrites.
Wuthering Waves Wrap Up your work with Zani web event guide
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Kuro Games announced a new web event to celebrate the release of Zani in Wuthering Waves. This particular event is quite simple, as you need to log in to the page for 5 days to claim all of the rewards, including 50x Astrites.
Here is how to obtain the rewards from the Wrap Up your work with Zani web event in Wuthering Waves.
- Head to the official event page by clicking on the link in the X post attached above. Alternatively, click here to be directed to the page.
- Log in using your Wuthering Waves account. Make sure to read the Terms and Conditions.
- Click on Clock Out. You will then proceed to select a time when you will need to log in to the event every day.
- After you set your preferred time, click on Clock Out again to register your login progress.
- Do this every day for the next few days to obtain all of the featured rewards, including Astrites.
Make sure to log in to the event consecutively for 5 days to receive the following rewards:
Rewards
- Day 1: Shell Credits x10000
- Day 2: Astrites x20
- Day 3: Nuvola Pasta x1
- Day 4: Advanced Nutrient Block x1, Advanced Revival Inhaler x1
- Day 5: Astrites x30
After logging in for 5 consecutive days, you will receive 50x Astrites, among other things, in your in-game mail feature. The Wrap Up your work with Zani web event is available for a limited time, however, from May 13 to 20. So make sure to claim all of the rewards before they expire, especially if you are looking for Astrites for upcoming characters like Cartethyia, Ciaconna, or Lupa.
The WuWa 1st Anniversary Update will begin its second phase on May 22, 2025.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.