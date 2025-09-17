Wuthering Waves Iuno Resonance Chain guide

The Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves allows your Resonators to go above and beyond. You can basically stack duplicates of the characters to unlock Sequence Nodes that provide powerful passives. For versatile sub-DPS like Iuno, the Resonance Chain grants additional stacks, damage bonuses, and other special effects.
This article further discusses Iuno's Resonance Chain in WuWa.
All Wuthering Waves Iuno Resonance Chains
The Resonance Chain for Iuno in Wuthering Waves unlocks the following passive at the respective Sequence Node:
- Sequence Node 1: Iuno's ATK is increased by 40% in the Lunar Cycle. Inside the Full Moon Domain, she additionally restores a point of Resonance Energy per second. The Arc Beyond the Edge Resonance Skill and Absolute Fullness Heavy Attack gain immunity to interruption.
- Sequence Node 2: Teammate with 10 stacks of Blessing of the Wan Light gain an additional 40% all DMG Amplification.
- Sequence Node 3: When Iuno is in the Lunar Cycle, the DMG dealt by Moonbow, Arc Beyond the Edge, and Moonbow Dodge Counter is amplified by 65%. Casting Arc Beyond the Edge within a certain period after performing either of the Moonbow skills does not reset the corresponding Basic Attack cycle.
- Sequence Node 4: Casting Absolute Fullness Heavy Attack grants a shield equal to 160% of Iuno's ATK to all Resonators in the team. The effects last for 30 seconds and cannot be passed on to the incoming Resonator.
- Sequence Node 5: Iuno gains a flat 20% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus.
- Sequence Node 6: Unlocking this node will increase Absolute Fullness’ damage multiplier by 1600%. Upon casting the ability, Iuno re-enters Lunar Cycle - New Moon and gains 100 points of Sentience. Additionally, the cooldown of her Arc Beyond the Edge Resonance Skill resets.
Which Iuno Resonance Chain is worth getting in Wuthering Waves?
Iuno is a versatile sub-DPS with different support capabilities and doesn’t require much of an upgrade to be effective in battle. Hence, we recommend skipping her Resonance Chain completely. You can instead use the resource to get her signature weapon, which buffs her damage.
That said, if you have saved up Astrites specifically for Iuno, her Sequence Node 2 is a big upgrade. It offers a massive damage boost to the overall team with the 10 stacks of Blessing of the Wan Light. Iuno’s Sequence Node 3 is another potent upgrade to have, as it boosts her personal combat potential.
