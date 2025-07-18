Kuro Games has officially unveiled the upcoming content of the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update via the latest livestream event. The patch releasing on July 24, 2025, will feature Phrolova’s banner in the first phase. She is an antagonist-turned-playable 5-star Resonator that players have been anticipating for a while.Moreover, Phrolova is expected to be a powerful Havoc DPS, so naturally, fans will want to summon her once she's available. This article will help them track her debut in WuWa by presenting her banner release schedule for major regions and a countdown displaying the remaining time.Wuthering Waves Phrolova release date, time, and countdownThe Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream has indicated that Phrolova will arrive in the first phase of the patch. Hence, her banner will launch globally with the update on July 24, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Since she will debut as a playable Resonator simultaneously across all servers, the exact timing will be different for players from different locations based on their respective time zones.For instance, servers in America will receive her banner on July 23, 2025. To avoid confusion, we have listed below Phrolova’s banner release schedule across major regions:America (July 23, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pmEurope (July 24, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 amAsia (July 24, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 11 amPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 pmReaders can also track Phrolova’s banner release in WuWa 2.5 with the following countdown:Wuthering Waves Phrolova banner detailsPhrolova banner announced (Image via Kuro Games)The Wuthering Waves 2.5 banner will feature Phrolova, alongside a few rerun characters. Roccio will accompany her in the first phase, while the second phase is reserved for Brant and Cantarella. The list below further outlines the characters featured in Phase 1:Phrolova (5-star) - Havoc, RectifierRoccia (5-star) - Havoc, GauntletTaoqi (4-star) - Havoc, BroadbladeLumi (4-star) - Electro, BroadbladeYuanwu (4-star) - Electro, GauntletThe corresponding weapon banner will bring the signature options of the 5-star units. Lethen Elegy is Phrolova’s Rectifier, and Tragicomedy belongs to Roccia.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.