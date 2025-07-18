Wuthering Waves Phrolova release date

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 18, 2025 21:42 GMT
Wuthering Waves Phrolova release date and time discussed (Image via Kuro Games)
Wuthering Waves Phrolova release date and time discussed (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has officially unveiled the upcoming content of the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update via the latest livestream event. The patch releasing on July 24, 2025, will feature Phrolova’s banner in the first phase. She is an antagonist-turned-playable 5-star Resonator that players have been anticipating for a while.

Moreover, Phrolova is expected to be a powerful Havoc DPS, so naturally, fans will want to summon her once she's available. This article will help them track her debut in WuWa by presenting her banner release schedule for major regions and a countdown displaying the remaining time.

Wuthering Waves Phrolova release date, time, and countdown

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream has indicated that Phrolova will arrive in the first phase of the patch. Hence, her banner will launch globally with the update on July 24, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Since she will debut as a playable Resonator simultaneously across all servers, the exact timing will be different for players from different locations based on their respective time zones.

For instance, servers in America will receive her banner on July 23, 2025. To avoid confusion, we have listed below Phrolova’s banner release schedule across major regions:

America (July 23, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (July 24, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (July 24, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Readers can also track Phrolova’s banner release in WuWa 2.5 with the following countdown:

Wuthering Waves Phrolova banner details

Phrolova banner announced (Image via Kuro Games)
Phrolova banner announced (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 banner will feature Phrolova, alongside a few rerun characters. Roccio will accompany her in the first phase, while the second phase is reserved for Brant and Cantarella. The list below further outlines the characters featured in Phase 1:

  • Phrolova (5-star) - Havoc, Rectifier
  • Roccia (5-star) - Havoc, Gauntlet
  • Taoqi (4-star) - Havoc, Broadblade
  • Lumi (4-star) - Electro, Broadblade
  • Yuanwu (4-star) - Electro, Gauntlet

The corresponding weapon banner will bring the signature options of the 5-star units. Lethen Elegy is Phrolova’s Rectifier, and Tragicomedy belongs to Roccia.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

