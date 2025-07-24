Wuthering Waves Phrolova Resonance Chain guide

Wuthering Waves’ Phrolova is a Havoc rectifier user and a potent DPS capable of increasing her damage with her Forte Circuit. Unlocking her Resonance Chain will further bolster her combat potential, given that it gives her access to unique passives. From boosting Hecate damage to generating more Aftershock, she has access to a solid set of Sequence Nodes, which can be unlocked by summoning her multiple copies.

This article further explores Phrolova's Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves and discusses the best Sequence Nodes.

All Wuthering Waves Phrolova Resonance Chains

Phrolova's Resonance Chains

The Resonance Chain of Phrolova in Wuthering Waves, unlocks the the following passive with each Sequence Node:

Sequence Node 1 :The Movement of Fate and Finality's damage multiplier is increased by 80%. Murmurs in a Haunting Dream's damage multiplier is also boosted by 80%. If Phrolova has fewer Volatile Notes when she is not in the Maestro state and stays out of combat for four seconds, she gains Volatile Note—Cadenza until she has at least two Volatile Notes.

:The Movement of Fate and Finality's damage multiplier is increased by 80%. Murmurs in a Haunting Dream's damage multiplier is also boosted by 80%. If Phrolova has fewer Volatile Notes when she is not in the Maestro state and stays out of combat for four seconds, she gains Volatile Note—Cadenza until she has at least two Volatile Notes. Sequence Node 2 : Scarlet Coda's damage is increased by 75%. Aftersound will further increase the DMG multiplier by 75%. Casting Scarlet Coda grants 14 stacks of Aftersound.

: Scarlet Coda's damage is increased by 75%. Aftersound will further increase the DMG multiplier by 75%. Casting Scarlet Coda grants 14 stacks of Aftersound. Sequence Node 3 : Boosts the Echo Skill DMG by 80%. Casting Scarlet Coda will convert all Volatile Notes to Volatile Note—Cadenza. Targets hit by the Enhanced Hecate's Cadenza skill will have their ATK reduced by 20% for 15s.

: Boosts the Echo Skill DMG by 80%. Casting Scarlet Coda will convert all Volatile Notes to Volatile Note—Cadenza. Targets hit by the Enhanced Hecate's Cadenza skill will have their ATK reduced by 20% for 15s. Sequence Node 4: Casting Echo Skill will now amplify the Attribute DMG Bonus for teammates by 20%.

Casting Echo Skill will now amplify the Attribute DMG Bonus for teammates by 20%. Sequence Node 5: Upon entering the Maestro state, generate a field to stagnate the nearby targets for four seconds. Leaving the Maestro state or switching to other Resonators removes the Stagnation effect early. Damage taken during the Maestro state is reduced by 30%.

Upon entering the Maestro state, generate a field to stagnate the nearby targets for four seconds. Leaving the Maestro state or switching to other Resonators removes the Stagnation effect early. Damage taken during the Maestro state is reduced by 30%. Sequence Node 6: Hecate's enhanced attack deals 24% additional damage. Phrolova can command Hecate to cast the Apparition of Beyond, dealing 216.42% of her ATK as Havoc DMG and granting right Aftersound stacks during Movement of Fate and Finality and Murmurs in a Haunting Dream.

If Phrolova is inactive during the Maestro state, targets take 40% more DMG from her abilities. If Phrolova is the active character during the Maestro state, she gains a 60% Havoc DMG bonus.

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.5 redeem codes

Which Phrolova Resonance Chain is worth getting in Wuthering Waves?

Phrolova is a powerful hypercarry DPS

Phrolova is a powerful hypercarry DPS that does not rely on her Resonance Chain to be effective during combat. Therefore, you might want to save your resources after summoning her. However, if you want to enhance her combat potential, Sequence Node 2 is a good stopping point, and it amplifies her Scarlet Coda damage. She can also generate more Aftershock stacks with the upgrade.

Heavy spenders can consider unlocking Phrolova’s Sequence Node 6. At max Resonance Chain, she can unleash a chunk of on-field and off-field damage.

