Wuthering Waves Youhu kit leaks: Abilities and role

The beta testing for Wuthering Waves version 1.3 commenced recently, followed by a flood of leaks. Among the numerous revelations, information about the gameplay and kit of the new characters, Youhu and Shorekeeper, has generated a lot of hype. The former is expected to be a 4-star Resonator from the Glacio attribute with a very interesting playstyle.

This article discusses the gameplay and abilities of Youhu in Wuthering Waves 1.3, as per leaks from Hakush.in.

Wuthering Waves Youhu kit and weapon type leaked

Hakush.in has revealed the rarity, attribute, weapon type, and abilities of Youhu in the Wuthering Waves 1.3 beta test. She is suspected to be an artist from Huanglong wielding the power of Glacio who may be suitable as a Healer and Support. She may be of the 4-star rarity and use Gauntlets as her preferred weapon type.

Normal Attacks

Youhu's Basic Attack performs four consecutive attacks and deals Glacio damage.

Her Heavy Attacks utilize a new mechanic called Frost, which Youhu can accumulate by dealing damage with Basic Attacks or entering the Fortune Rolling state by holding the Normal Attack button. You can hold-press the Normal Attack button or let go of it when Frost is full to cast the Frostfall ability and trigger Lucky Draw.

Furthermore, counterattacking with Basic Attack after dodging incoming attacks will also trigger Lucky Draw alongside dealing Glacio damage.

Resonance Skill

Youhu's Resonance Skill is an integral part of her gameplay and allows her to heal herself and her allies. After casting it, she smashes her scroll on the ground dealing Glacio damage, healing characters, and triggering Lucky Draw.

Lucky Draw is the core of Youhu's kit in Wuthering Waves. Each time she triggers it, she gains a random Antique from the four possible options and replaces any existing ones she already possesses. After using a Basic Attack, she will get the Antique Appraisal corresponding to the Antique she got from the draw.

While all four Antique Appraisals deal Glacio damage, here's what more they offer:

Chime : Reduce the enemy's Vibration Strength.

: Reduce the enemy's Vibration Strength. Ruyi : Increases Youhu's damage multiplier.

: Increases Youhu's damage multiplier. Ding : Can break the enemy's stance.

: Can break the enemy's stance. Mask: Throws a mask that pulls all enemies in its path.

Resonance Liberation

Youhu causes a huge blast that deals Glacio damage to surrounding foes. Afterward, four buttons show up on the screen, pressing either will grant the corresponding Antique.

Forte Circuit

Each time Youhu gains an Antique Appraisal, she also gets an Auspice of the particular Antique, as shown in the embed above. Once her Forte is full with four Auspices, she releases Poetic Essence that deals Glacio damage, which is considered Skill damage. This restores HP for all party members.

Based on the combinations of Auspices Youhu has when using her Forte ability, Poetic Essence works in the following ways:

Free Verse (Four different Auspices) : Reduces Vibration Strength of the enemies.

: Reduces Vibration Strength of the enemies. Antithesis (A pair of Auspices) : Increases Poetic Essence damage by 70%.

: Increases Poetic Essence damage by 70%. Double Pun (Two pairs of Auspices) : Restores additional HP for party members.

: Restores additional HP for party members. Triplet (Three same Auspices) : Increases Poetic Justice damage by 175%.

: Increases Poetic Justice damage by 175%. Perfect Rhyme (Four same Auspices): Activates the effects of Free Verse, Double Pun, and Triplet together.

Once Poetic Essence is used, Youhu loses all Auspices, resetting the cycle.

Intro Skill

When Youhu takes the field, she can trigger a Lucky Draw.

Outro Skill

The Resonator who takes the field after Youhu has their Coordinated Attack DMG buffed.

