WWE 2K20: 5 cover possibilities for the August 5th reveal

Bayley in WWE 2K20

This coming August 5th - which happens to be a Monday, imagine that - WWE and 2K Games will reveal who is going to grace the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K20. WWE usually makes a pretty big deal about this (and there's no reason they shouldn't, of course), as there's usually a segment each year on Raw making the announcement.

There hasn't been any official announcement other than that as of yet - just the announcement of a date when they'll make an announcement - although there have been rumors about a possible leak regarding some details.

Since we have some time to kill before we find out who actually is on the cover, let's take a little time to speculate who might be on the cover. By the way, a lot of times, there's a secondary cover every so often, on the reverse side of the case jacket, that will have an "alternate" cover and, well... we're not talking about that. You kids can discuss that among yourselves.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar in WWE 2K20

OK, so probably not. The current Universal Champion was previously on the cover of WWE 2K17, and the series hasn't repeated cover stars since switching from the Smackdown vs Raw format.

But, if there was ever a personality that WWE would want a second cover from, it's The Beast Incarnate.

Aside from maybe The Undertaker or John Cena (or someone else we'll get to later), Brock Lesnar is probably the most recognizable performer working in WWE right now, regardless of how often. If there was an image to put on the cover that's going to grab the attention of non-wrestling fans, it would be Brock's.

That being said, it's still pretty unlikely. Unless there's a showcase mode featuring the champion's career (also pretty unlikely), there's not much reason to put him on there other than "it might make a few people decide to buy it."

