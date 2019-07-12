WWE 2K20: 5 new features we'd like to see (that are completely unreasonable)

Hulk Hogan in video game form

Well, WWE 2K20 is about four months away and in the words of Luke Harper, you know what that means.

In this instance, anyway, it means dozens upon dozens of features, all over the web, detailing with new features need to be including in that year's latest WWE 2K title. There's nothing wrong with that, of course. They're fun to write about, you guys seem to like reading them, and even the developers themselves have said they appreciate them, as it helps them decide what they should and shouldn't include in future editions.

However, there's one thing most of these articles have in common - the majority of suggestions in them are always so... so... reasonable.

"Bring back GM mode" or "add more WWE legends" or "improve the backstage fighting segments" all things offered every year and are all, more or less, probably feasible. They may even be things 2K and Yuke's have considered - they may even be included in the upcoming WWE 2K20 (we don't have the slightest idea, to be honest. That's because these are features that are completely reasonable and perfectly within the realm of possibility.

But, where's the fun in that?

So, with that in mind, we'd like to present to you five ideas we have for WWE 2K20 and beyond that we want to see that are completely unrealistic and unreasonable - and not just because the game comes out in October and adding any new feature now would be like asking a baby to disassemble a nuclear warhead - it's not going to be done and you're not going to like the results if they try.

Just so we're not being completely useless, we're also including an actually reasonable suggestion to go along with each one. It might not be feasible to include it in this year's edition - if it's not already going in - but it's something to think about for upcoming years.

#5 Voice acting for all WWE Superstars for

everything

What do you MEAN he's not available for voiceover work?

When the WWE 2K series began including the 'Promo Mode" - where players could control an in-ring interview segment - fans might have been let down that it was almost entirely text-based.

Which, of course it, was: WWE 2K17 itself had 137 Superstars on the roster, even before the DLC wrestlers were added, getting each and everyone of those to record every possible line of dialogue - assuming that Superstar was even available (or even alive) to do - was a dizzying prospect at best. Not to mention the amount of storage space needed to do that would probably exceed the rest of the game in its entirety.

And that's not even taking into account the Create-A-Wrestler creations.

But, you know what? We're tired of your excuses, 2K Games and Yuke's! Not only do we want every WWE Superstar to voice his or her own line a dialogue, but we want individual recordings so that every wrestler refers to every other wrestler by name, with different variations for nicknames and insults!

Oh and, of course, this will need to be done in every language the game is released in.

See what we mean by "unreasonable"? Although, there's probably someone on Twitter sincerely asking for this right now.

The more reasonable version: This, of course, is impossible. However, it would be nice to see a little more voice acting from people in the game that aren't part of the commentary team. Obviously, the MyCareer mode has this covered, but the inclusion of it in WWE Universe mode - even if it's just here and there - would go a long way towards immersion.

