WWE 2K23 guide - All trophies available in the game

Certain video games are much easier to 'Platinum' than others. WWE 2K23, the highly anticipated wrestling sports game from Visual Concepts, features 64 trophies, with many of these requiring a significant grind or superior skills to complete. While some of the trophies are fairly easy to obtain, if you want to truly complete this title, you must be prepared to spend some time in every single game mode and play on Legend difficulty.

Although some of these trophies are interesting and unique, others simply require you to play the game actively until you achieve certain in-game milestones. Nevertheless, WWE 2K23 isn't going to be an easy game to Platinum, but players don't have to spend real-life money to do so at the very least.

Other than playing in some MyFaction matches, players don't have to be online for any of these. If you want to know the trophy requirements of WWE 2K23, look no further.

What trophies can be unlocked in WWE 2K23?

Every single mode of WWE 2K23 is represented in the trophies for this game. You will certainly have to spend a significant amount of time in the 2K Spotlight mode, which is all about WWE superstar John Cena. You must overcome one of the greatest challenges of all time - defeat Super Cena (You Can’t See Me!).

This is what a 99 stat average looks like in WWE 2K23 (Image via 2K Games)

While it was certainly a move that has divided the WWE 2K23 fanbase, Roman Reigns boasts an overall stat rating of 99. If you want to unlock all the trophies for this game, be prepared to do some serious work.

You will have to defeat Roman Reigns on Legend difficulty in WWE 2K23 without using any Payback moves. Furthermore, this must be done versus the AI, which will undoubtedly prove to be a difficult challenge.

You’ll need to complete both stories of WWE 2K23's MyRise mode, as well as join a wide variety of factions as The Lock. When it comes to The Legacy, you’ll essentially have to “ditch the baggage” by dropping your tag partner, as Shawn Michaels did before you.

All trophies in the game

All Trophies Earned: Earn all trophies

Basic Thuganomics: Complete One Objective in Showcase Mode

HUSTLE: Complete One Match in Showcase Mode

Word Life: Complete All Objectives in One Match in Showcase Mode

You Can't See Me!: Defeat Super Cena

LOYALTY: Clear All Matches in Showcase Mode

RESPECT: Complete All Objectives in All Matches in Showcase Mode

Battle of Rivals: Choose a rival's Action from the Rivalry Menu in Universe Mode (Classic or Superstar Mode)

The Final Move: Choose a rival's Outcome from the Rivalry Menu during a Premium Live Event in Universe Mode

Step into the Battle: Enter your first rivalry in Universe Mode (Superstar Mode only)

The Irresistible Force: Have at least 50 Momentum at any time in a rivalry in Universe Mode (Superstar Mode)

To the Winner go the Spoils: Choose your Outcome in a rivalry and win the finale match at a PLE in Universe (Superstar Mode)

Breathe Easy: Win a match without completely exhausting your stamina meter (Play Mode vs AI)

Paid in Full: Win a match after having successfully used both assigned Payback abilities (Play Mode vs AI)

Unfinished Business: As Kofi Kingston, beat Brock Lesnar in a Normal 1-On-1 match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI)

The New and Vicious WarGames: With the team disadvantage, win a 4-on-4 WarGames match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI)

Nope, Not a Fluke: Win any 1-On-1 match type via Leverage Pin on Normal difficulty or higher (Play Mode vs AI)

Pillage and Plunder: Introduce three weapons into a WarGames match and win (Play Mode vs AI)

Tranquilo: Kick out of three high-intensity pins on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI)

One's All You Get: Win a match without giving up a 2-count pin on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI).

Stacked Like Cordwood: Using John Cena, perform a 1-on-2 Attitude Adjustment Finisher (Play Mode vs AI).

A Stunning Achievement: Win a match without being stunned on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI)

The Ring is Sacred: Win a Normal 1-On-1 match on Legend difficulty without manually exiting the ring (Play Mode vs AI)

A New Head of the Table: Beat Roman Reigns in a 1-On-1 match on Legend difficulty using no Paybacks (Play Mode vs AI)

Teacher's Pet : Complete all objectives within the Tutorial (Play Mode)

A Natural Heel: Use a Dirty Move Payback in a normal 1-On-1 match without getting disqualified (Play Mode vs AI)

Faction Wars Champion: Win 100 Faction Wars Matches in MyFaction

Briefcase Winner: Win a Limited Time Briefcase in MyFaction

Loyalty Confirmed: Earn a Loyalty Reward in MyFaction

Taste of Victory: Win a match in MyFaction

A Promising Start: Complete a Lifetime Challenge in MyFaction

Journey of a Lifetime: Complete 15 Lifetime Challenges in MyFaction

A Good Start: Complete a Proving Grounds Tower in MyFaction

Weekly Winner: Complete a Weekly Tower in MyFaction

Daily Progress: Complete a Daily Challenge in MyFaction

Chapter and Verse: Complete a Proving Grounds Chapter in MyFaction

Champion For A Day: Complete all three of a day's Daily Challenges in MyFaction

Never Felt More A-LIVE: Complete 10 LIVE Events in MyFaction

Beginner's Luck: Complete ALL Intro Challenges in MyFaction

Future Endeavored: The Lock - Call out WWE Management

Stole The Show: The Lock - Steal the NXT Championship and Heritage Cup

Apex Competitor: The Lock - Compete in the Apex Tournament

Leader of the Pack: The Lock - "Lock" in your faction choices

Here to Stay: The Lock - Complete The Lock MyRISE story

Business Just Picked Up: The Lock - Join The Hurt Business

Evolution Revolution: The Lock - Join Evolution

Honorary Uce: The Lock - Convince Roman Reigns to join your faction

Choice and Consequences: The Legacy - Make a choice during a Main Event Match

A Briefcase Built for Two: The Legacy - Win the Tag Team MITB Briefcase

A Lasting Legacy: The Legacy - Complete The Legacy MyRISE story

Unbreakable Bond: The Legacy - Stay loyal to your tag team partner

Dropped the Baggage: The Legacy - Betray your tag team partner

Smack the Future: The Legacy - Embrace the future

Blast from the Past: The Legacy - Confront the past

Fit for a Queen: The Legacy - Win the Queen's Crown Tournament

A Lock and a Legend: Complete both The Lock and The Legacy MyRISE stories

Fatal 4-Way: Completed a 4 Brand Season in MyGM

Matchwork: Booked all possible match types during a single season of MyGM

Pump Up the Slam: Earn Ten different Slammies in MyGM

Brand Management: Win a Season With Each Brand in MyGM

On Top of the Mountain(s): Finish First in Ratings After Three Full Seasons in MyGM

That's Random: Use Random to create a Head Item, Body, and Attire Color for a custom superstar

Here comes the BOOM!: Create a custom entrance with a custom Pyro

I Made This: Create an item using your own image made in Create an Image

Another difficult challenge on this list has to be Unfinished Business. This requires you to get revenge for Kofi Kingston by defeating Brock Lesnar in a normal 1-on-1 match on Legend difficulty. WWE 2K23 is calling back to a previous match here, where Brock Lesnar squashed Kofi for the WWE Championship on October 4, 2019. Interestingly, the entire match lasted less than 10 seconds.

You will have to spend a significant amount of time in the MyFaction mode in WWE 2K23. While you don’t need to spend real money to play, it might help you receive stronger cards from the start.

You can purchase one of the other editions of WWE 2K23. However, you shouldn't have to spend real money, but simply grind through the mode until you hit all of the particular milestones.

If you don’t want to play as a custom superstar, that’s perfectly fine, but in WWE 2K23, you will have to at least spend a bit of time in the customizing suite. For the That’s Random, Here Comes the BOOM! and I Made This trophies, you’ll to mess around with those systems.

While it will take a significant amount of work, it’s possible for anyone willing to spend enough time and skill in WWE 2K23 to unlock the Platinum trophy. Considering how many fights require Legend difficulty, it may take some players longer than expected.

