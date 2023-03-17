WWE 2K23 guide: How to change Pin systems?

WWE 2K23 features various game modes, and if you have been used to the previous games' Pin systems, the default system might throw you off guard. In previous iterations, players could exit an opponent's Pin by rapidly pressing a button, and this same mechanic is present in WWE 2K23 as well.

The game consists of many accessibility options, one of which is the Pin Mini-Game option. You can easily switch between Timed and Rapid Pin systems. Rapid requires you to mash the X button (on PlayStation consoles) to cut off the opponent’s pin. On the other hand, the timed mini-game involves pressing the button within the red portion of the bar in the bottom section of the screen.

Changing the Pin systems in WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 launches today globally, and you can engage in various game modes and play as your favorite wrestling star. This iteration of the beloved fighting game franchise comes with two Pin systems for you to choose from. You must note that the game is set to the Timed Pin system by default.

You can use the following steps to alter the Pin system:

From the game’s main menu, navigate to the Options tab. This opens up another section with multiple tabs from which you must choose the Gameplay tab. You must scroll down a bit to come upon the Pin Mini-Game option. You can toggle between Timed and Rapid. You must choose Rapid to change the Pin system to involve rapid button mashing.

Once selected, you will revert to the Rapid Pin system you are accustomed to from previous games. However, if you prefer using the Timed Pin system, you must press the X button (on PlayStation consoles) at the right time (when the cursor is in the red region) when the bar appears during a Pin in a match.

Many players prefer Rapid mashing to get out of a Pin since it might get tedious to time the button right in the middle of a frantic and engaging match. You can also create a First Blood match in WWE 2K23 and have a brutal fight with blood effects.

About WWE 2k23 and its game modes

WWE 2K23 is packed with game modes like MyGM, MyRISE, Universe, Showcase, and more. You can choose from a strong roster of wrestling stars to play solo or compete against your friends in multiplayer.

You can immerse yourself in the two storylines, The Lock and The Legacy. You can play as a female wrestler in The Legacy, and to play as a male wrestler, you must partake in The Lock storyline. Upon finishing both storylines, there are tons of unlockables, so it is ideal to complete them to earn the rewards.

Furthermore, you can partake in the Showcase mode and unlock famous wrestlers like The Rock, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and more, along with a handful of their alternate looks. You can peruse this article covering the complete Showcase Mode unlockables list in WWE 2K23.

This iteration of WWE 2K has had a smoother launch, and Visual Concepts has already launched an update 1.03 to address some stability issues and other minor bug fixes. If you are interested in delving into the game, feel free to check out our team’s review of this popular franchise.

