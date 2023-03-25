WWE 2K23 guide: How to create a custom title?

Wondering how to create a custom Championship Title Belt in WWE 2K23? As many may know, earning a Title Belt is a prestigious recognition for a WWE champion. There are many Championship Title Belts that players can grab in WWE’s latest game. To top it off, they also have the freedom to create their own Title and customize existing ones however they want.

WWE 2K23 was launched on March 14, 2023, offering players the ultimate competitive wrestling experience across multiple platforms. In addition to the exciting improvements over its predecessor, the game also comes with new features, including a brand new match type, WarGames, and a John Cena-themed Showcase (interactive campaign).

The popular wrestling simulator features a ton of customization options, letting players dictate how they want to experience an online WWE battlefield. Not only can one build their own SuperStars, Arenas, and Shows, but they can also design their own Championship Titles and fight to earn them.

Here’s how you can create a Title in WWE 2K23

Follow these steps to create a custom Championship Title Belt in the game:

Launch the game and go to its Main Menu. Next, navigate to the Creations tab and open it. Now, go to the Championship option and select it. Lastly, select Custom Championship.

Under the Custom Championship menu, players can find a host of options to customize and create Championships of their own:

Base Settings: One can change the template, front-plate design, side-plate design, and strap design of the Championship Belt. Select your preferred base design elements and select Accept. Front Plate: After exiting Base Settings, go to the Front Plate menu. Here, you can pick the color, material, and image to beautify the Title Belt further. Strap: You can change the way the belt strap looks from the Strap menu. Left-Side Plate and Right-Side Plate: Similar to the Front Plate, you can change the way your custom belt’s left-side plate and right-side plate look. Pick the color, material, and image you want on those plates and access more editing options if you need. Title Information: Lastly, go to this menu to enter the Championship Name, Entrance Name, and Champion Name, and choose the Championship Movie and Ring Announcement you want for the Title.

Once done, go back to the Custom Championship menu and select Finalize. That’s it - you have successfully created a custom Title in WWE 2K23 which you can assign to a SuperStar.

WWE 2K23 also offers a Community Creations tool, featuring a variety of fan-driven content. In addition to building custom SuperStars, players can use this tool to download intriguing community-made plate designs and tailored Titles. This tool can be accessed by going to the Main Menu > Online tab.

Under Community Creations, players can either download items contributed by the community or upload items created by them.

WWE 2K23 is now live on PC (Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes