WWE 2K23 guide: How to upload your face in Create a Superstar?

Later today, on March 17, WWE 2K23 will be available worldwide, offering players access to several exciting features. While 2K Sports has introduced certain new elements this time, many existing ones from previous years’ releases have been retained. One of them is undoubtedly the wonderful ability to upload your face into the game and put it to good use.

When it comes to game modes, there’s no lack of them, and each offers a different experience. Over 250 authentic wrestlers from WWE Entertainment are present on the roster. However, you can also create a wrestler and add your face to fulfill your dream of being part of WWE.

The concept might initially sound overtly futuristic, but it’s relatively simple. Moreover, those who have played the previous year’s release will know exactly how it works in WWE 2K23. But if you’re new, don’t worry. By following the steps mentioned in the next section, you can upload your photo in no time and use it as a wrestler’s face in the game.

The image uploader for WWE 2K23 works in the same fashion as in the previous year’s launch

Specific prerequisites must be completed to complete the entire operation seamlessly. Whether you play WWE 2K23 on PC or consoles, your in-game account must be linked to the WWE 2K website.

If you’re on a PC, you can visit the website directly.

If you’re on a console, check the status of your link from the main menu. If it’s linked or used previously in WWE 2K22, there shouldn’t be any issue.

You can link from the website by linking your Xbox/PlayStation account, depending on which is applicable.

Once the linking part is done, the next step is to click on the photo. It’s worth noting that the photo should preferably have a square dimension and a resolution size of 512x512. This will give you the best results when you use a photo of your face in WWE 2K23.

On the website, select ’Upload Images' and select the photo you want to use. Before you can complete the upload, accept the terms and conditions. Once the image has been uploaded, the next step is downloading it to the game.

· Load up your game.

· Select Online from the main menu.

· Select Community Creations.

· Select Image Manager from all the available options.

The Image Manager has a local section that contains downloaded images. The alternate is the Incoming section, which contains images available only on the server. You must download the image before using it as a wrestler’s face in the game.

