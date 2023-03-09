GTA 4 APK download links for Android devices in 2023: Real mobile game or fake app?

Many gamers often wonder if they can download a GTA 4 APK on Android to play the beloved classic on their mobile devices. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has never released the title on Android; thus, no official download link for it is available. This leaves players having to search through the internet for a way to get the game on that platform.

Fortunately, there have been fan releases of the title, which aren't nearly as optimized as the original game was, yet might interest some players.

Most GTA 4 APK download links for Android devices are fake

Always be cautious with what you download online (Image via AserGaming)

Some people want to get a GTA 4 APK via legal means. Rockstar Games is responsible for creating this title, yet the developers have never released it on mobile devices. If gamers were to search on the Google Play Store, they would only find the following Grand Theft Auto games:

III

Vice City

San Andreas

Chinatown Wars

Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto IV, V, or Vice City Stories aren't titles available on the aforementioned app store. That means anybody seeking to support the original game developer won't be able to do so with those titles on Android. Thus, many people have to look up alternative ways to play GTA 4 on this platform.

All download links for Grand Theft Auto IV, V, or Vice City Stories will be fake and contain malware — unless they're associated with fan-made releases of these titles. Readers are advised to be extremely cautious with what they randomly get from the internet.

Fan-made GTA 4 APKs exist

One popular thing that gamers often look up is Version 1.0 of the Grand Theft Auto IV's APK. The above video shows an example of how the gameplay looks on an Android device. This fan-made project is a faithful recreation of the original game, except its optimization leaves much to be desired. Another thing that some players might notice in the gameplay here is that there isn't any traffic.

In fact, this particular project is still in development for mobile devices. The most recent update by Freaky Studios for this offering can be seen in the following video.

Traffic is still virtually non-existent here, but a few NPCs are walking around. The player can still do a few missions and drive through Liberty City. Interestingly, this version of the game even has unique features, such as the ability to repair one's own car almost instantly after crashing.

It is possible to download what readers see in the above videos via Freaky Studio's official site. Do note that the release is still in beta, and many of its features are still missing. Rockstar Games has not endorsed this project, either. Nevertheless, several websites hosting a GTA 4 APK download use the files from Freaky Studios.

Using Steam Link to play GTA 4 on mobile devices

Fan-made projects are all gamers currently have at the moment as far as APK downloads go (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from fan-made projects (of which there are several, though this article only covered one), gamers can always use Steam Link to play this title on their Android devices. They just need to:

Own a copy of the game on Steam.

Download Steam Link on their Android system.

Pair their mobile device with Steam.

Open Steam Link and play the game from there.

That's it for the current guide on how to play this game on Android. If players plan to download it online, it is vital that they look up the original source to see if they're trustworthy or not. Just remember that there is no full version released by Rockstar Games.

Poll : Do you think the fan-made port of GTA 4 looks promising? Yes No 0 votes