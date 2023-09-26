XDefiant public test session dates, how to play, and more

XDefiant is the latest first-person shooter (FPS) title out of the Ubisoft stables. Although scheduled for a summer release, it was delayed and will now be launching sometime during the end of this year. But before launch, players will be able to participate in a short public test session, which is quite common in Ubisoft's live service titles.

These sessions are held on a different server where new patches are deployed before being implemented in the main game. Players can test out fresh changes and provide feedback. With that said, here's everything to know about the XDefiant public test session.

XDefiant public test session dates and other details

This XDefiant public test session will be held on September 28. Unlike other open betas or public test sessions, it will only last six hours and be available to PC players. The timings for all the regions are as follows:

Region Start Time End Time USA (Pacific) 12 PM 6 PM USA (Eastern) 3 PM 9 PM UK 10 PM 4 AM (next day) Europe (CEST) 9 PM 3 AM (next day) India 12:30 AM (next day) 6:30 AM (next day)

Based on the information revealed by the developers in their official blog post, this public test session will allow them to test out various features before launch. Once the game goes live, the platform will be used to assess updates and weapon balances before they are deployed onto the main game.

For this public test session, all maps, modes, and weapons will be available, and players can record and share gameplay footage.

How to participate in the XDefiant public test session

As of writing, the XDefiant public test session files are available for download on the Ubisoft Connect launcher. Once installed, players can log into the game and wait until the public test sessions are live. They don't need to sign up to any separate service for access.

Given the game will be available on consoles, there should be a separate session for those platforms as well. Despite the mystery surrounding its release date, the game is touted to arrive alongside the new Call of Duty title. At launch, Ubisoft's FPS was dubbed the Call of Duty killer, so it will be interesting to see if it can live up to the hype.