XDefiant's Ranked Play is officially coming to the closed beta

Ubisoft’s upcoming first-person shooter (FPS) title, XDefiant, will be receiving the ranked matchmaking update on April 21, 2023. The announcement was made on Twitter by Mark Rubin (@PixelsofMark) and provided a few key details. Mark currently holds the post of Executive Producer at Ubisoft.

XDefiant has recently become the talk of the town as it offers arcade-type and fast-paced gameplay. The title will be free-to-play when it publicly launches and provides full access to all maps, game modes, and factions for the best gameplay experience. The shooter title is currently in a closed beta test phase for a limited number of players.

This article will discuss the upcoming Ranked Play mode for Ubisoft’s XDefiant.

XDefiant set to test its Ranked Play lobbies ahead of public launch

Mark Rubin @PixelsofMark RANKED Coming tomorrow at 10am PST! So the current "Play" button will be locked and the "Ranked Play" button will be unlocked. What you will see is an early pre-alpha version of ranked. The icons are all temp, the tier names are temp, and the RP formula hasn't been tested on a...

Ubisoft has been developing the game for a long time with the aim of creating a top-tier esports shooter. The title recently opened its doors to the public with limited access in a closed beta environment to gather game data for the developers. This test phase will help the publisher fine-tune XDefiant for the final release.

The upcoming Ranked Play update will feature different maps and modes in a pre-alpha build version. The specifics of the competitive mode have not been finalized and will feature temporary assets like icons, tiers, and a ranked points system.

Ranked Play

Mark Rubin @PixelsofMark ...large scale. That's why we're here. 🙂 But you will get to see the ranked version of the same modes you've been playing so far. So Occupy will be the same, Domination will have a half-time and side switch, and Escort and Zone Control will have players playing both...

The Ranked Play mode will reportedly arrive on April 21, 2023, at 10 AM PST/ 10:30 PM IST. The casual play button will be disabled for the first day to push the maximum number of players towards the ranked lobbies and test the features.

Mark Rubin also continued on the Twitter thread by saying that all current maps and modes will be available in ranked play as well. However, there will be a few changes in the way the modes work to provide equal opportunities for both teams in the lobby.

The ranked Occupy mode will have a set pattern of points instead of the random ones that players will experience in casual lobbies. Domination will have a halftime switch so that players can play on both sides. The Zone Control and Escort modes will allow players to play on both the attacker and defender sides.

Mark Rubin @PixelsofMark ...Offense and Defense. And the team that gets the furthest on Offense wins the match. Another difference is that it will be solo queue only for now. Our first iteration of ranked will really just focus on the basics and we will grow and evolve it over time. I hope you all enjoy!

The key difference in the closed beta’s ranked mode is that players will only be able to solo queue. The developers will be introducing new changes to the ranked playlist to improve the overall experience.

Both casual and ranked play will be available in XDefiant after a single day of the developers collecting ranked-only data. The player base can simply update their game through the platform and enjoy the new patch.

Ubisoft’s XDefiant closed beta phase has attracted a large number of players and raised the popularity of the shooter title. Fans can keep an eye out on the official website for more announcements and developments around the game. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

