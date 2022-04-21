xQc accidentally shows TikTok of Dr DisRespect on stream

A recent stream of Felix “xQc” may have caused some problems for the content creator, as he accidentally showed Dr DisRespect on Twitch.

The Doc is still banned despite the two sides ceasing their legal battle, and as a banned entity, he’s not allowed to be shown. While browsing TikTok on his computer, Felix accidentally kept a TikTok starring the Doc on screen.

Dr DisRespect makes an accidental cameo in xQc’s stream

One of the downsides to TikTok is that a viewer has little control over what is shown on their device if they’re simply browsing the site. xQc was watching TikTok on his stream and reacting to what he saw when Dr DisRespect showed up.

The clip featured the Two-Time Champion talking about a custom rug and as this was happening, a flood of Dr DisRespect emotes hit the streamer’s channel, as it slowly dawned on him what he had done.

“Oh s**t I’m gonna get banned, f**k, sorry.”

He realized it and moved on, and sounded like he was worried he would get banned for a moment. As of right now though, xQc’s channel is still around. It’s clear the streamer did not intentionally put Dr DisRespect on his stream, but Twitch is known for being incredibly inconsistent in how they handle ToS violations.

xQc’s YouTube comments shows fans' worrying about a potential ban

There’s a good chance that nothing will come of this, and xQc won’t get banned by Twitch for showing the Doc on his stream, even if by accident. Some think it’s going to happen though anyway.

Is a ban incoming? Some certainly think so, even if it's without merit (Image via El Pepegalino/YouTube)

The reason people are starting to get worried is that Twitch is not always very consistent when it comes to policies and punishments, as several stated in the streamer’s comment section.

Twitch is not known for consistency, which leaves some worry for the streamer's fans (Image via El Pepegalino/YouTube)

Some were baffled about why the streamer would be banned in the first place though. Dr DisRespect and Twitch have settled their differences, so why would they still ban users? The comment section made it clear enough that the Doc is still banned, and Twitch forbids banned parties from appearing on their platform.

Even though Dr DisRespect is finished with his Twitch drama, he's still banned on the platform (Image via El Pepegalino/YouTube)

No matter what, Dr DisRespect is persona non grata with the Amazon-owned platform (Image via El Pepegalino/YouTube)

After all, other Twitch superstars have been banned for showing Dr DisRespect in the past, such as Chess Grandmaster Hikaru. He was banned for showing the streamer in a previous stream, so there’s always a chance it can happen to Felix.

If it happened to Hikaru, it could honestly happen to anyone (Image via El Pepegalino/YouTube)

As of this writing, Felix’s channel is still there and nothing is wrong However, there’s always a chance that he will catch a ban for a few days for breaking the Terms of Service, even if it was by accident.

