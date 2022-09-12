“They kinda f**ked it” - xQc claims Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Fuslie made huge mistakes with their exclusive YouTube deals

During a September 8 livestream, Twitch powerhouse Felix "xQc" provided his take on streamers who have been signing exclusive deals with YouTube, pointing out that they basically "f*cked it" in their deals with the Google-owned platform.

For context, Offline TV member Leslie "Fuslie" recently joined the long list of Twitch creators moving to YouTube for better money and creative freedom. Along with Dr DisRespect, TimTheTatman, Myth, Ludwig, and DrLupo, the biggest members of popular gaming organization Offline TV have switched over to the red video sharing platform for a more lucrative deal.

However, despite YouTube's continuous efforts to sign creators who are closely associated or collaborate on a regular basis, xQc feels that Offline TV members who are close to each other, such as Valkyrae, Sykkuno, LilyPichu, and Fuslie, could have negotiated a much better deal with YouTube. He said:

"I think OTV, they kinda f**ked it"

xQc provides his take on exclusive YouTube deals

During his recent livestream, xQc can be seen reacting to Fuslie's switch to YouTube. Providing his unbiased take on the matter, the Canadian streamer discussed the strategy of buying out entire communities in order to grab lucrative deals from the Google-owned platform.

He began with an estimation of the amount of money the four streamers may have bagged from YouTube as individual creators:

"Lets say Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Fuslie, and Lily, right... are paid like two mil, one mil, three mil, and one mil. How much is that? Seven mil, okay?"

He pointed out that instead of signing exclusive YouTube deals as individuals, all Offline TV members could have banded together for a package deal worth a whopping $200 million.

"I truly think, what if OTV banded all together and they said, ‘Yo, dude, you cannot get any of us to YouTube unless you give us a package deal. You buy out all of OTV for $200 million.’ I’m not kidding. I think the likeliness of a big number like this to happen would have actually worked. I’m not kidding.”

(Timestamp 00:35:10)

xQc also argued that YouTube would have to pay more to buy out one big organization:

"Because you’re not buying a piece of something, you’re buying one big thing, and that’s worth a lot of money. I am not kidding."

Twitch chat reacts to xQc's take on YouTube deals

As expected, Felix's take on the YouTube deal elicited quite a lot of interesting reactions from viewers worldwide. Judging by the comments, most viewers pointed out that Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Fuslie were not a part of the Offline TV organization.

Here's what fans had to say:

Twitch viewers react to the take (Image via xQc/Twitch)

As pointed out by the majority of chat viewers, one slight issue with xQc's analysis is that not everyone from the list happens to be an Offline TV member.

Although Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and Fuslie are closely related to the organization and can be seen interacting and collaborating with its members during their livestreams, LilyPichu is the only official member of the popular gaming organization out of the four streamers he mentioned. Valkyrae and Fuslie belong to 100 Thieves.

