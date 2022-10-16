“It feels like getting attacked in the muscles” - xQc explains sudden stream break following TwitchCon 2022

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" gave his fans an update regarding his sudden stream break following the TwitchCon 2022 event. The creator revealed that he is sick and needs a short respite from his rigorous streaming schedule.

For context, the 26-year-old creator recently attended the controversial TwitchCon 2022 event and organized a small meet and greet for fans. Shortly thereafter, xQc missed his October 13 live broadcast, leaving fans concerned.

The Canadian streamer subsequently took to his official Twitter handle and posted a video confirming his COVID-19 infection. The content creator admitted that he is in a foul mood but plans to routinely update his fans regarding his health status. He noted:

"It feels like getting attacked in the muscles."

xQc updates his fans regarding his sudden break from streaming after getting sick

Many Twitch streamers have developed a strict streaming schedule unique to them as they regularly stream for over 12 hours a day.

Similarly, xQc has sustained a grueling streaming schedule since his early days. With that being said, the former Overwatch pro is best known for putting a stop to his regular life only when he's returning to his homeland or experiencing certain safety hazards.

And that's precisely what concerned his fans when he missed his most recent livestream.

After not going live on October 13, fans of xQc were left perplexed. Ultimately, a few hours later, the streamer dropped a video confirming that he'd tested positive and needed time to recover. He said:

"This is my COVID diary that no one asked for. I’m feeling bad, so I bought this test thing and it’s got two lines, right, which is positive. I got another one and it’s positive again."

The Canadian spoke about getting two vaccinations last year, but skipped the third one because he was "lazy." Continuing his train of thought, he further added:

"I only got two vaccines last year and then I didn't get a third one because I'm lazy and now I’m getting absolutely obliterated. Breathing is fine. I have a headache. All my muscles hurt. It feels like getting attacked in the muscles. Yeah, that’s about it. I’ll report tomorrow with more developments. Okay bye "

Social media showers xQc with wholesome messages

The update was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, garnering a plethora of reactions online. On YouTube alone, the clip has managed to rake in over 286k views and thousands of comments.

Naturally, the abrupt COVID-19 revelation alarmed Felix's followers. Many viewers and streamers sent their best wishes and showered him with wholesome messages. Some even urged him to take a necessary break before returning to streaming.

Here's what fans had to say:

xQc is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in content creation. Boasting over 11 million followers on Twitch alone, the Canadian has accrued a massive fanbase in the past few years.

Opting to take a much-needed rest and facilitate his recovery, it remains to be seen how long his break will last.

