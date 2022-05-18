Watch: xQc laughs at Johnny Depp's lawyer objecting to question amid Amber Heard trial

Like many streamers, Felix "xQc" has been keeping up with the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial. He watched the proceedings live on stream as Heard testified on Day 17 of the trial.

While Heard was testifying, one of Depp's attorneys objected on the grounds that the question Heard was asked was "unintelligible." This got a big laugh out of the streamer.

xQc laughs at Johnny Depp's lawyer objecting to question

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamtion trial has been a goldmine of content for YouTubers and Twitch streamers. xQc, the biggest streamer on Twitch, has been no exception. He's been following the trial on his stream, watching for up to 8 hours at a time.

On Day 17 of the case, the streamer was watching as Amber Heard came up to the stand to testify. One of Heard's attorneys was asking her the questions. One question she was asked was about one of Depp's attorneys, Adam Waldman, who was kicked off the case for leaking information to the media.

Heard was asked what Waldman did to her when he showed her newspaper articles discussing alleged violence between her and Depp. Camille Vasquez, one of Depp's attorneys, objected to the question because the question had a lack of foundation and called for speculation.

Heard's attorney reiterated the question, seemingly in disbelief that Vasquez objected to the question:

"What did he do to her?"

Depp's attorney continued listing her reasons for objecting to the question, saying the question was unintelligible.

"Unintelligible? I don't understand the question."

This got a big laugh out of xQc, who was watching the moment live. The objection was overruled by the judge, and Heard went on to answer the question. She said that Waldman threw the paper down at her during the Depp v. Heard trial in the United Kingdom.

"He was carrying the paper that had that headline on it that he leaked and threw it at me at the UK trial."

Vasquez objected to the next question about the UK trial, arguing it was beyond the scope. She was overruled once again.

Viewers react to xQc laughing at Depp's attorney

Viewers who watched the clip had a lot to say about Amber Heard's attorney, questioning if she's terrible at her job or simply doesn't have enough to work with.

Many others shared their thoughts and questions about the objections by Vasquez.

The Depp v. Heard trial has been entertaining for multiple reasons, including the drama and Depp's charisma in the courtroom. Then there are the unintentionally funny moments like the one xQc witnessed live.

Edited by R. Elahi