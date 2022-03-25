"I'm not even aiming!": xQc says controller aim assist is broken in Fortnite

Felix “xQc” hopped into a few Fortnite matches in a recent lobby and swapped to a controller to prove that it’s overpowered. It was an argument that went through much of his Fortnite stream, where the streamer said that aim assist helps players by doing the hardest part of playing an FPS game for them: aim.

So the streamer swapped to a controller and began mowing through other players without bothering to aim at them:

“I’m not even aiming! Holy f**k, are you seeing this? Oh my god, it’s busted!”

xQc switches from a keyboard to a controller to show how powerful aim assist is

Aim Assist in shooters and battle royale games is a debate that will likely never end. However, Felix put his two cents down in this recent clip. He spent much of the stream talking about how aim assist aids players by aiming quicker than most people can hope to.

This, according to the streamer, gives an incredible advantage. In the clip, he began mowing down players, one after another, without ever bothering to aim. Felix’s killing spree did not last too long, but he did put down several opponents just by letting the aim assist do the work for him.

The streamer had a double elimination followed by a third player being downed before being defeated but stood his ground on the notion of aim assist being a powerful tool for games like Fortnite. While not all of his matches went well, the streamer insisted aim assist was busted.

YouTube’s comment section did not agree with xQc on this one

While Felix continued to argue that aim assist is overwhelmingly powerful, many commenters didn’t agree with him at all. Some outright mocked the streamer for his bad take.

Few of xQc’s viewers agreed with him. Several took him to task about targeting players that aren’t moving, or even perhaps bots, and calling it overpowered. One commenter agreed at least among these, but the majority said that it’s no big deal.

Not everyone was cruel to the streamer, with some simply disagreeing (Image via YouTube)

A common complaint in xQc’s Fortnite streams are snipers, and people were chalking up this take with his constant complaints of snipers. Some fans stood up for xQc, since he dealt with quite a few stream snipers, and according to one viewer, it was a sniper taking him out.

Naturally, talk of snipers came up when Fortnite came up (Image via YouTube)

At least some ‌of the commenters kind of agree with xQc on this one. They weren’t completely on his side but agreed that there are merits to using a controller and aim assist. Others talked about how powerful it is, but players can still be bad while using it.

Some users sort of agree with the streamer, though not completely (Image via YouTube)

The argument of the power of the controller’s aim assist will not conclude ‌soon, but the streamer feels ‌strongly about it and is not shy about his opinion in the topic. Though the streamer would go back to using a keyboard and mouse, he did continue to talk about aim assist being broken in games like Fortnite.

