"More hair in your keyboard than on your head”: xQc gets roasted by dono over his keyboard

A recent clip from Felix “xQc” Lengyel showed him reacting to someone’s disgusting keyboard. The streamer said that his own keyboard wasn’t that bad, and held it up to the camera so everyone could see.

His stream was repulsed by the things within the keyboard, which led to a hilarious roast of the streamer by one of his donators:

“There’s more hair in that keyboard than there is on your head.”

xQc watching Roflgator’s keyboard clip led to a hilarious roast

While browsing Reddit, xQc clicked on a clip of Roflgator showing off his keyboard. It was admittedly pretty gross, but Felix inadvertently ended up one-upping the other streamer with the clip.

Roflgator’s keyboard had wads of hair and food visible in it, which did elicit a grossed-out reaction from xQc’s chat. The streamer said Roflgator’s keyboard was pretty bad, and added that his own keyboard wasn’t that bad:

“Guys, mine’s not even that bad. Hold on. I can show you.”

Changing camera perspectives, Felix held up his keyboard to let everyone see it, only for the camera to reveal it was absolutely covered in hair, dust, food particles and more. His chat was thoroughly disgusted by it, but the streamer said:

“It’s not that bad!”

xQc then turned the keyboard over, slapping the back of it. Hair, crumbs, and possibly dandruff also spilled out of the keyboard. Finally, even a key popped out of it, leading him to say:

“Oh my God! It is kinda bad though. Look at the left side! Oh my God!”

Felix had no idea what some of the stuff that came out of his keyboard was, and his chat continually roasted him over it. He sweeped the crumbs off his desk, right onto the floor. Shortly after the roasting donation came through with the aforementioned comment about his hair, it earned a snappy response from the streamer, who said:

“Shut the f**k up, b***ch.”

YouTube commenters were a mix of amused and grossed-out by xQc

Perhaps the funniest thing was the actual roasting part of the video, where someone brought xQc’s hairline into question by remarking on the amount of hair as that was visible on the streamer’s keyboard. There was no mercy for xQc and his keyboard, and his fans continued to roast him mercilessly for how gross it was.

There was no mercy in this dojo for Felix (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

The roasting went on far after the clip was over, thanks to the YouTube comments section (Image via YouTube)

Quite a few commenters talked about how gross it was to look at. It was very clear that there was a ton of hair in the streamer’s keyboard since Felix held it right up to his camera for everyone to see. While the responses were mixed, quite a few were absolutely disgusted.

One user tried to defend the practice of not cleaning the keyboard out but was quickly shot down by other commenters.

Many were absolutely repulsed by the streamer, and by a commenter as well (Image via YouTube)

Others were simply repulsed by what they saw coming out of the streamer’s keyboard and were not particularly shy about it.

This clip likely serves as a reminder to many to clean their equipment more often (Image via YouTube)

A YouTube commenter talked about how the video gave them some perspective on how little they might be cleaning, but it earned a relatively quick clap back about how new the video was at the time.

One user tried to be clever, but the comments section wasn't going to let them get away with it (Image via YouTube)

Another user was frustrated that the streamer simply swept all the dirt and crumbs on the floor, but as others reminded him, vacuums do in fact exist.

Hopefully, Felix vacuums regularly in that room (Image via YouTube)

It was certainly a pretty gross moment during the streamer’s time on the air, but it still led to a very funny roast of Felix. One can only hope the streamer eventually decides to clean his keyboard out soon.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee