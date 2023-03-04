xQc screams in horror after AI goes "rogue" and talks about the streamer's court case against Adept

A recent Felix “xQc” stream got wild while he used an AI chatbot that imitated his own voice and speech patterns. During the stream, chat would ask questions, and the bot would answer, in a way that was like Felix, without his occasional slurred, rapid speech. One question, in particular, made the content creator scream in horror.

One of xQc’s viewers asked the bot how the court case was going against Adept, and the AI bot did not hesitate to talk about this topic. Though Felix would scream over the top of the chat response, fans could hear the reply.

xQc’s usage of an AI Bot gets wild as it begins to talk about his case against Adept

(Clip begins at 7:08:44)

During the stream, viewers could ask questions to an “AI XQC,” also marked as a parody. When viewers ask, it generates a response in a voice similar to Felix’s.

However, when Twitch user “@TheRealFluffLord,” asked, “How is your court case situation?” the content creator screamed. It took a second for the streamer to realize what the AI bot was talking about, and he began to howl over the top of the reply.

“This is what has happened so far okay? So 1. My ex girlfriend has sued me and the court has sent me an official document for a case.”

Though the streamer would yell “No” over the top of the AI Chat Bot, fans could still clearly understand what was said, with one Redditor even posting it for everyone to read what was said.

Despite xQc’s protests and yells, the parody version of himself continued to speak, convinced that he’d easily defeat Adept in a court of law because it claimed that it had proof of his former partner being a “lying manipulator.”

“I am not telling any more details of this, because it is confidential okay? I am taking this to court against her, to be honest and it's going to be rough, but I honestly will beat Adept and will easily win, because I have evidence of her being a lying manipulator like how it was back then."

The streamer would decry the lack of mods dealing with the situation and say that using the AI Bot was the end. He would then resume playing Call of Duty. However, his chat loved the moment, spamming “Omegalul” and “Court Case.”

xQc reportedly may not talk about his divorce from Adept, according to documents that leaked back in January. That would certainly explain his anguish, as there would be a possibility that it would be used against him later, even if it was done via an AI chatbot.

Social media reacts to xQc’s unfortunate AI disaster

Reddit found the clip to be attractive. Some thought the AI was impressive, while others weren’t convinced, saying it doesn’t sound like xQc. Another Redditor disagreed, saying it sounds like what the streamer would sound like if people could understand him.

Others joked about this being in court against the streamer, though some would say that Adept wouldn’t want to admit to being called xQc’s girlfriend. One commenter suggested that the last part of the quote was a leak, though it was likely in jest.

Another point of conversation that came up is that Felix should have just filtered certain words out. The streamer once said that the AI uses info from actual data and uses that in its answers. So it was up to the content creator to ban it from using certain words, but they did not do so.

It was undoubtedly an unfortunate experience for Felix, and though he stopped using the AI Chat Bot after this instance, it’s unclear if he will add a filter and try using it again.

