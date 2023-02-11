"Do not mess with a bugged NPC" - xQc gives advice on how to "survive" in LA

A recent Felix “xQc” stream had the popular content creator watching and reacting to videos on the internet. One, in particular, stood out. A woman was seen eating ice cream, but someone reached out to take it from her. She seemed to comply, while maintaining her smile.

This led xQc to speak up about how the woman had made the right decision because it potentially kept her safe from what could have become a dangerous situation. It was easier to simply give up the snack to the stranger in that situation.

“Do not mess with a bugged NPC, man.”

xQc gives advice on dealing with a tense situation

xQc was watching a series of clips from Reddit when one showed a streamer having her ice cream or frozen yogurt stolen by a stranger. It appeared that the person demanded the item, and the streamer complied. When chat questioned her decision, he said:

“Why’d she hand it over? This is what we call 'LA Brain.' It’s called being f**kin smart, okay?"

(Clip begins at 1:19:48)

The streamer continued his explanation for confused chatters. He called it a smart move as the woman had to deal with an “NPC," which, in modern slang, refers to a person who cannot think for themselves.

“If one of the bugged NPCs gets out of its loop and are doing things that aren’t predictable, you do most things that are like.. chill towards their main quest. Because otherwise, they will turn their Main Quest into the Side Quest of ‘f**king you up’.”

The streamer talked about unpredictable strangers and how it’s safer for someone to just go along with what such people demand. If it means losing a dessert, so be it, as you are no longer risking your life.

“So you just go along with the dialogue, and you move on with your life, yo! How much is the f**king cup worth? Three bucks. How much is your life worth? Priceless. Do not mess with a bugged NPC, man.”

Some in Felix's chat agreed with him, while others simply pointed out that he talked too much at times. A few chatters also felt that his explanation might have been silly but his points made sense.

YouTube reacts to Felix’s “NPC” talk

Not everyone agreed with the streamer. (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

The streamer's speech about being “safe around NPCs" was met with conflict. Some commenters on YouTube highlighted it as a roundabout way of saying that one should maximize the things one can control and minimize the things one cannot. But, a few said that he’s just blowing smoke and not really saying anything important.

xQc was made fun of by the comments section. (Image via YouTube)

Some commenters took shots at the streamer, making fun of him and his interpersonal relationships. Many YouTube comments kept making the same statement over and over about controlling your surroundings.

While not everyone agreed, there were many that thought Felix was speaking the truth. (Image via YouTube)

However, many agreed completely with the Juicer's statement. Some suggested that his comparison was rather foolish but it made sense. Most commenters generally agreed that he had given a good, measured take in saying that a person’s life is always more valuable than a material item.

