"It's like a crater": xQc shows off his disgusting toe to his audience

In a recent livestream, Felix “xQc” held his foot in full view of his webcam while chatting with his audience. He showed off his toe on camera during the session, pointing out how weird and gross it looked.

The streamer’s toe looked pretty gross, and xQc pointed out how it looked almost concave, holding it up to the camera repeatedly to make sure as many people got to see his toe as possible.

“See that? It’s inwards, it’s like a crater.”

xQc shows off his toe on a recent livestream

(Clip begins at 9:39:18)

The streamer was ending a 9 and a half-hour livestream, said his goodbyes, and put up his “stream ending” image while the chat spammed “I enjoyed my stay.” After several moments of music playing, there was a brief fart that cut through the sound, but the music returned.

In the last minute of his stream, he spoke up again, saying his toenail looked deformed. It fascinated the streamer enough to turn his camera back on, just for a few more moments. Holding his toe up to the stream, he showed it off for everyone to see.

“Look at the shape of it, look at it. Can you not see it?”

There’s a portion of the streamer’s toenail that looks like it’s dented inwards, and xQc remarked that it looked like a cave. After showing it off, the streamer didn’t give anyone time to react or really comment, because the stream abruptly cut off afterward.

Social media grossed out and concerned for xQc

There was a pretty wide variety of responses to seeing such a clip come from Felix, with several just remarking that it’s the cleanest streamer toe, or that it’s pretty average for a gamer’s foot. Redditors quickly made light of the clip. Others simply called xQc hot.

Another Redditor thought Twitch should have a healthcare plan for streamers, as many streamers likely don’t take care of themselves. They also made light of people watching Twitch, and a commenter replied that the United States should just have better healthcare in general.

A commenter could have been worried about the streamer, as they said their grandmother has a similar big toe, and they have diabetes. It could be related, but further discussion was not had.

Several users were grossed out, with one Redditor also asking if he puts that toenail in his mouth. This is because biting toenails or pulling them instead of cleanly trimming them can cause deformation of the nail, or cause ingrown nails.

One Reddit user became philosophical, asking if people watch some streamers just to feel more like functioning members of society, but another user quickly disagreed.

It was certainly a shocking way to end the stream, as Felix came back into the frame one last time, just to show off something pretty gross to the remaining viewers who stuck around until the very last moment of the broadcast.

