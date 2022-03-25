"F*** the NDAs guys": Twitch streamer xQc claims to have played GTA 6

Twitch sensation xQc claims to have played the widely hyped-up title GTA 6, which is under development at this point. This news came as a huge surprise to all the GTA 6 fans. Ever since the release of GTA V, players have been eagerly waiting for some kind of detail on the next title in the GTA series.

Fortunately, after a long series of delays and waits, Rockstar Games finally confirmed GTA 6 earlier this year. Naturally, this has raised a recent wave of excitement among all of GTA's diehard fans. After all, it's been 9 long years.

More interestingly, however, according to the Canadian streamer, GTA 6 has completed its development and is now all set for an official release. The Twitch streamer also highlighted the fact that he is breaking a non-disclosure agreement to reveal this exciting news. In his most recent stream, xQc went on to say:

"F*** the NDAs guys, f*** the papers guys, if they want they can put me in jail. I was playing Grand Theft Auto 6 Online."

In his most recent stream, xQc was casually chatting to viewers as he always does. However, this time it was a bit different.

In between his chats, the Canadian streamer claimed that he had been playing a game that didn't even exist.

"I played a little bit of an undisclosed game earlier. I was too busy playing a game that doesn't exist. It's not even real. I don't know what I'm talking about right now. What am I talking about?"

After joking about it for a hot minute, the streamer went on to reveal the game. He also mentioned to his viewers that he is under some NDA, but he doesn't really care about it. He continued:

Surprisingly, he didn't even stop there. xQc went on to explain why the game won't be out anytime soon, even if the development phase is now over. As per the Twitch star, GTA 6 is going to have one of the best roleplaying systems of all time. He notes:

"I'm just going to say it how it is, the game is already finished development. They finished it. The reason why it's taking so long is that they're not going to let roleplay be on FiveM, they have their own roleplay servers with advanced real life roleplay mechanics."

He added:

"It is the most advanced roleplay system of all time. Of all time! It is nuts, guys. You can rob banks. You can pretend to be a police. They even let you shoot civilians without saying anything. Anything at all."

Fans react to this surprise reveal

As expected, viewers were quite surprised by this reveal. While the majority of viewers were convinced that he was joking about GTA 6 being complete, a handful of other fans took the news pretty seriously.

Although xQc seems pretty convincing on his stream, it's highly unlikely that he would go to this extent to break an NDA. Even if xQc has actually played the game under some non-disclosure agreement (NDA), it's improbable that he would talk about it so openly in his recent stream.

Above all, as per some previous reports and rumors, GTA 6 is still in its early development stage and won't be released officially until 2024. So, it's definitely a bit too soon to get into the testing phase.

Maybe the Canadian streamer is just rambling about playing the widely hyped-up title, or maybe there is much more to it. Only time will tell. Whatever it is, it seems like players will have to wait a bit longer to get some exciting sneak peek of GTA 6.

