5 features from GTA 5 that should return in GTA 6

GTA 6 is going to redefine everything that gamers thought they knew about the franchise. Almost ten years ago the gaming world revolutionized with the release of GTA 5, and fans expect the next game to have an even bigger effect.

GTA 6 again promises to be the best game ever released. Gamers believe it will contain every feature that they loved from the previous game and much more. The possibilities are endless.

This article discusses the 5 features that should be brought back in GTA 6 from the previous game.

What would be the best returning features to see in GTA 6

There are so many aspects of GTA 5 that gamers want to see kept and improved on, in order to be put into the next game.

Below are 5 features that fans would like to see carry over into GTA 6 when it is released.

5. Shooting Range Challenges

Shooting ranges help improve player's weapon skills (Image via YouTube @MMC90)

The shooting range challenge in the GTA 5 allowed players to hone their skills on a number of weapons in any Ammu-Nation with a gun range. Gamers played this feature for practice and also to receive an award in the game.

It would make perfect sense for GTA 6 to have even more shooting ranges and challenges. Many fans of the franchise feel that there should be an option in the next game to use the ranges with any weapon in the inventory.

4. Strangers and Freaks

Some of the most entertaining missions in the game (Image via YouTube @GTASeriesGuides)

The Strangers and Freaks missions in GTA 5 were a very fun and refreshing feature that Rockstar added to the game. These missions saw Michael, Franklin and Trevor each engaging in their own separate side-missions with a variety of strangers in the game.

Hopefully, GTA 6 will keep this feature and add even more weird strangers in the game going forward. There will be no shortage of oddballs that Rockstar can make up for their newest game in the series.

3. Upgrading vehicles

Michael taking his car to Los Santos customs (Image via YouTube @Ali shokry)

In GTA 5, players could use any of the three protagonists to take vehicles to Los Santos Customs and make upgrades. With GTA Online, this feature has evolved and become one of the best features in the game.

It is a no-brainer that GTA 6 should keep the car upgrade feature and even improve on it for the next game as players and fans will spend hundreds of hours enjoying it.

2. Businesses

Michael's West Vinewood business (Image via GTA Wiki)

After a certain period in GTA 5, the characters were able to buy businesses for supplementary income. Michael, for example, becomes the owner of Tequi-la-la, a bar and music venue in West Vinewood. The most frustrating thing, however, is that the protagonists cannot even enter their new businesses, they can just be observed from the outside.

Fans of the franchise would like to see the business feature carried over into the next game, but with vast improvements and interactive options available.

1. Multiple Protagonists

The first game with multiple protagonists (Image via GTA Forums)

Having more than one main character in the game was something gamers had never experienced in a sandbox game of this magnitude before. The interaction of three protagonists is something that the players still love to this day.

It would not make sense to most of the community now if GTA 6 were to revert to only one main character story. Hopes from fans that this feature will be retained in GTA 6 are strong.

