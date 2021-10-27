Xur currently bugged and is selling legendary god-roll weapons and armor in Destiny 2 

Destiny 2 players are bound to get a few god-rolls in weapons and armor, as the infamous Agent of the Nine hasn't gone anywhere. Last week, Xur came in with an array of exotic gears such as Graviton Lance, Oathkeeper, Ursa Furiosa, and Lunafaction boots.

Although the Guardians cannot get their hands on the exotic, Xur still has a few legendary gears with the best perks possible in the game. These gears replaced the ones from the previous week, so weapons such as Dire Promise or the Cold Denial cannot currently be acquired from Xur in Destiny 2.

Xur has bugged out with legendary god-roll gears in Destiny 2

Agent of the Nine in Destiny 2, Xur can be found right where he set up his shop last week. In Nessus, Guardians can see him standing on top of a crimson tree near the Watcher's Grave waypoint. He can now be found selling random exotic engrams, a few fixed legendary weapons with specific perks, and the exotic cipher quest.

Watcher's Grave waypoint on Nessus (Image via Destiny 2)

Among the numerous Destiny 2 gears that deserve mention, some are the legendary hand cannon, a Titan headpiece, and Hunter's leg armor.

True Prophecy is a 120 RPM aggressive framed hand cannon that can pack a lot of punches depending on its perk inside the PvE and PvP modes. However, the bonuses that Xur is selling right now are Rangefinder and Timed Payload. While one perk increases the weapon's range while aiming, the other creates a small projectile explosion after a short delay.

This is one of the deadliest combinations for Guardians inside PvP, as the 120 Archetypes hit a lot harder than any other hand cannon in Destiny 2.

True Prophecy Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2)

Other weapons that deserve mention are the IKELOS submachine gun and the Steel Sybil Z-14 sword. The SMG consists of Feeding Frenzy and Fourth Time's the Charm, while the sword contains Whirlwind Blade. These are great additions to the inventory as they have one god-roll in each of their slots.

Kairos Function Boots (Image via Bungie)

The last two must-picks from Xur's inventory are Hunter's Leg armor known as Kairos Function Boots, alongside the Titan's headpiece Kairos Function Helm. Hunters will get the armor piece with 65 base stats, 16 mobility, and 21 intellect. Meanwhile, the Titans get a headpiece with a base stat of 62, 24 mobility, and 22 strength.

These gears will further help the Guardians in reaching the "Triple 100" stat build.

