Xur Location in Destiny 2: Where is Xur in Season of the Splicer (May 14th to 18th)

Xur is the exotic dealer who arrives in Destiny 2 every weekend. He usually comes with his weekly stash of exotic armor and engrams, from which players can usually obtain exotic weapons. This week, Xur in Destiny 2 spawns at Watcher's Grave in Nessus.

Xur usually spawns in four very specific locations in Destiny 2. He tends to arrive at 5 PM GMT on Friday and leaves at around 5 PM GMT on Tuesday.

Which is the Xur location in Destiny 2 today?

Watcher's Grave in Nessus happens to be the Xur location in Destiny 2 today. Image via whereisxur

As per his description in Destiny 2, Xur is an Agent of the Nine and an equipment vendor in the game. Guardians can purchase items from him in exchange for legendary shards. Guardians can gain these legendary shards by dismantling legendary weapons they don't need anymore. Guardians can also obtain legendary shards from the season pass and through various different activities in Destiny 2.

As mentioned before, the Xur's location in Destiny 2 for this week is Watcher's Grave in Nessus. Guardians can travel to the Watcher's Grave drop point and navigate their way from there. He may be slighly difficult to find though.

What is Xur selling in Destiny 2 this week?

Xur can be found selling some interesting items in Destiny 2 today. Image via whereisxur

As mentioned before, Xur has a fresh set of equipment in Destiny 2 every weekend. Guardians can approach the Xur location and purchase exotic weapons for 29 legendary shards. Armor bits are slightly cheaper at 23 legendary shards.

For today, Xur can be found selling The Jade Rabbit, Mask of the Quiet One, Skull of Dire Ahamkara, and Ophidia Spathe in Destiny 2.

Along with all of that, Xur in Destiny 2 also sells an exotic engram for 96 legendary shards. This engram contains an exotic that players haven't previously acquired. However, none of the exotic items that are tied to quests can be obtained through this item.

Having said that, guardians can only purchase one engram per week from Xur in Destiny 2. So, if a guardian is trying to get their hands on an item specific to Hunters, they need to purchase this engram while using their Hunter character only.