Xur Location for this week (August 27-31): Destiny 2's exotic inventory for the new season 

Xur is back again in Destiny 2, and this time, he shines in a new season altogether. With Season of the Lost currently in its first week, it will be interesting to see the Agent of the Nine's inventory.

As the new expansion approaches, there has been a small twist to Xur's inventory as, for the very first time, he has brought in Legendary gear and armor. These new additions come alongside the exotic ones.

Xur location on the Tower (Image via Bungie)

This week, the Agent of the Nine can be found at the Tower near the Hangar area selling a powerful exotic void shotgun called Tractor Cannon, alongside Hunter's exotic headgear known as Knucklehead Radar.

The arsenal also boasts Titan's exotic gauntlets called the Doom Fang Pauldron, and Warlock's leg armor known as the Prometheus Spur.

Xur Location for this week (August 27-31) and inventory in Destiny 2

4) Tractor Cannon

Destiny 2 Exotic powerful void shotgun, Tractor Cannon (Image via Bungie)

Tractor Cannon is an 80 RPM exotic void shotgun that will be an essential part of the inventory. The weapon boasts an extended barrel coupled with an exotic perk called "The Scientific Method." This perk increases the speed and handling of the weapon upon damaging an enemy.

The Intrinsic Perk of Tractor Cannon is called, Repulsor Force. This trait involves emitting powerful impulses that push enemies away from contact. Additionally, it also suppresses an enemy’s abilities, making them more vulnerable to incoming damage.

3) Knucklehead Radar

Hunter exotic Headgear, Knucklehead Radar (Image via Bungie)

Knucklehead Radar is the exotic headgear for the Hunter class in Destiny 2. Xur has brought it in with a total of 61 base stats, with 17 Mobility and 17 Discipline.

Its exotic perk, known as Upgraded Sensor Pack, provides radar to the wearer while aiming. The radar can be enhanced alongside its resolution, just by crouching.

2) Doom Fang Pauldron

Titan exotic gauntlet, Doom Fang Pauldron (Image via Bungie)

Doom Fang Pauldron in Destiny 2 is the Titan's exotic gauntlet with a total of 63 base stats, boasting 17 Resilience and 13 Intellect.

Its exotic perk, Horns of Doom, grants super energy to the wearer with each void kill. Sentinel Shields can be extended with every melee kill, while the super is active.

1) Prometheus Spur

Prometheus Spur exotic leg armor for Warlocks (Image via Bungie)

In Destiny 2, Prometheus Spur is an exotic leg armor that arrives with a total of 63 base stats. Part of Xur's collection, it also boasts 17 intellect.

Its exotic perk, Embers of Light, grants healing or empowering rifts after defeating an enemy or a Guardian. While on a rift, kills performed with solar weapons grant energy.

Additionally, when rift energy is full, the final blow consumes all of it. This creates the two rifts mentioned above at the target's location.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul