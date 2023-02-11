Xur is selling high-stat armor pieces in Destiny 2 right now (February 10)

Xur, the mysterious Agent of the Nine, is back once again in Destiny 2. This provider of strange goods can be found visiting one of the many planets in the Solar System with an interesting collection of items every weekend.

Xur makes an appearance every Friday and leaves when the weekly reset happens on Tuesday. Over the course of these few days, players can purchase each and every piece of equipment that he has available on sale, provided they have the money for it. But where is Xur today, February 10?

Note: The efficacy of the stats and the rolls mentioned in this article reflect the writer's opinion.

Where is Xur today in Destiny 2?

Xur has set up shop on Nessus for this weekend. He can be found perched on top of one of the tree branches in Watcher's Grave in the Arcadian Valley. To get to him, you will first have to select Nessus from the Director. On the subsequent page that opens, you will need to look for Watcher's Grave and land at this location. After that, you must get to the tree opposite you. Xur can be found on one of its branches.

What is Xur selling today in Destiny 2?

Xur is offering a disappointing set of weapons this week. Apart from the Hollow Words Fusion Rifle and the Threaded Needle Linear Fusion Rifle, the other items are pretty mediocre. So players shouldn't really purchase anything and waste their legendary shards. Although purchasing items from Xur's inventory is an easy way to acquire some gear, gamers will get better rolls by farming the weapons he has on sale this week.

The armor pieces he's offering, however, are a different story altogether. Over the past few weekends, Xur has been bringing some really good items in this category. This week is no different. He's got three Exotic armor pieces, one for each Destiny 2 subclass.

Apart from that, he also has an entire set of Legendary armor pieces, where Hunters can get a Knucklehead Radar, Titans get Ursa Furiosa, and Warlocks get the Starfire Protocol. Players who don't have a good copy of any of these items need to pick them up. This is because they have a 60+ stat rating. Moreover, their point spikes are in the right places, so some really interesting builds could be made around these armor pieces.

Given that Bungie is revamping build crafting in Destiny 2 Lightfall, it would be wise to collect these protective items now if gamers don't have copies of the same with better stats. This also applies to the Legendary armor sets for each class. Their stat spikes are in the correct places. In fact, it's hard to recall the last time Xur came in with such an interesting inventory.

Players have until February 14 to collect these pieces from this vendor. These armor sets won't return the next time Xur is back in the Solar System. Moreover, it's a good time to start clearing the vault to make space for all the Lightfall weapons. The Legendary Shards that gamers earn from doing this can be used to purchase the aforementioned armor pieces from Xur in Destiny 2.

Poll : 0 votes