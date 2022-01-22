Xur is selling high stat Opulent armor in Destiny 2 right now 

With the start of a new weekend, Destiny 2 is hosting the Agent of the Nine and Trials of Osiris at the same time. Players can start filling in any gaps they have in their exotic inventory, as Witch Queen is exactly a month away. Typically, he has brought in legendary gear that will help in numerous builds as well.

Xûr @XurDestiny2



Inventory: Telesto, St0mp-EE5, Wormgod Caress, Phoenix Protocol.



xur.wiki



#Destiny2 #Xur #Location This weekend in Destiny 2 you can find Xur on Nessus.Inventory: Telesto, St0mp-EE5, Wormgod Caress, Phoenix Protocol.

Xur can be found on Nessus near the Watcher's Grave waypoint. Players can spawn there, and head straight until they spot a red tree on the right side of the road. The Agent of the Nine can be spotted on top of the tree.

Xur inventory in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

As usual, Xur has brought in four main exotic gears, with three being armor of different classes and one being a weapon. Players can head to Xur right now to get a brand new Telesto. It is a void Fusion Rifle, which has its share of history in breaking several mechanics in Destiny 2.

In addition, the exotic vendor is also selling the following items:

Hunter's Stomp EE5 with 20 Strength

Titan's Warmgod Caress with 14 Mobility and 13 Intellect.

Warlock's Phoenix Protocol with 15 Intellect and 15 Strength

Xur inventory Phoenix Protocol (Image via Destiny 2)

The legendary gears worth picking up are the Night Watch and Stars in Shadow. The perks that Xur is selling paired with them include:

Night Watch: Threat Detector and Explosive Payload for increased flinch in PvP. Season 16 will also have Anti-Barrier mods for Scout Rifles, which makes this weapon even more viable.

Stars in Shadow: Outlaw and Headseeker, for increased reload speed and aim-assist. This perk combination is one of the best in Pulse Rifles for PvP.

However, the main attraction this week is the Opulent armor set, which is vaulted gear from the Year 2 Season of the Opulence. Players can head to Xur and get the set piece right now.

Titan's Gauntlets (Image via Destiny 2)

Among the stats, the Opulent Duelist Gauntlets and the Opulent Duelist Greaves are the best for Titans. The handpiece grants the wearer a huge chunk of 24 resilience, while the leg armor grants 22 Strength. This is great for anyone looking to build their character surrounding the triple-100 stat.

In addition, Warlocks can go for Opulent Scholar Robes, which will grant them 22 Mobility and 20 Discipline.

