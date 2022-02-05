Xur is selling Trials of Osiris weapon in Destiny 2 right now (February 4) 

Xur is back again in Destiny 2 with diverse weapons to choose from. While some are exotic, others are legendary gears that will help new players jumpstart their next expansion. These weapons are sold mainly to fill in any gaps in the Guardian's god roll inventory.

This week, the Agent of the Nine can be found lurking near the Winding Cove on EDZ. Players can spawn near the waypoint and start going towards the entrance of the Flooded Chasm waypoint. Xur can be found just near that entrance on top of a hill.

He has brought in Telesto void Fusion Rifle, Aeon Swift Gauntlets for Hunters, Aeon Safe Gauntlets for Titans, and the Phoenix Protocol Chest Armor for Warlocks. However, one of the main pieces of attraction this weekend is the Trials of Osiris Rocket Launcher, known as Tomorrow's Answer.

Tomorrow's Answer, among other gears, can be found on Xur in Destiny 2 this weekend (February 4)

Tomorrow's Answer Rocket Launcher was first introduced in Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy. It was deployed with plenty of other weapons within the Trials loot pool, as the competitive game mode made its return. However, these weapons rotated out, never to be seen again.

The only place for these weapons to re-appear is the Agent of the Nine, and this weekend, he did not disappoint. Xur has brought in the Rocket Launcher with perks such as Tracking Module and Thresh.

While this is not the ideal combination of rolls for the Trials weapon, it still hauls a lot of damage due to its High-Impact Frame archetype. Players have been looking for The Summoner Auto Rifle on Xur for almost a year now, but Bungie will be returning it with The Witch Queen expansion loot pool anyways.

Other gears that have been rotated out of the pool include The Scholar Scout Rifle, Exile's Curse Fusion Rifle, and the Astral Horizon Shotgun. While the Scouts have already featured once on Xur this season, players might get hold of the Igneous Hammer in the future.

Tomorrow's Answer Rocket Launcher is available for purchase right now from Xur in Destiny 2 for 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmers.

