"Yeah seems fun to use": Modern Warfare 2 fans are excited about the new multiplayer features

With the announcement from Activision, fans are super excited to feast on the brand new Modern Warfare 2, set to release this October. The recent showcases by the developers made the fans' jaws drop over the Dark Water level, which was a perfect nostalgic trip.

As the release date gets closer, some fans and community members across the internet are having doubts regarding the game. A recent tweet from veteran video game journalist Tom Henderson, who is popular for his prominent leaks, shared his opinion over the Multiplayer mode for Modern Warfare 2 in a recent tweet.

Tom Henderson sharing his opinion on the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer (Image via Twitter)

He shares that he is unhappy with most of the mechanics coming to Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer experience.

Fans excited with Modern Warfare 2's upcoming multiplayer additions

Henderson shares his feelings related to some of the tactical gadgets coming to the game, and he addresses it as not such a great thing to add for the developers.

He mentions the Decoy Soldier gadget that springs up and aims at players when in proximity to the gadget and blows up if walked over it. His reaction to such an ability makes it sound like a disappointing game mechanic.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Such as a decoy solider that springs up and aims at you when you get close or will just blow you up if you walk over it. Why is that sort of stuff in the game? 🙄 Such as a decoy solider that springs up and aims at you when you get close or will just blow you up if you walk over it. Why is that sort of stuff in the game? 🙄

Henderson also mentions key points regarding such abilities and how they may be received by the fans early on. He says it is pretty fun to play around when playtesting, but the metrics between playtesters and an average Call of Duty player are vastly different.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ I get that it's cool - And is probably pretty cool in playtesting and whatnot. But unfortunately the metrics of people playtesting/developing vs the average CoD player is completely different.



You can bet they'll be a decoy in every door way and corner lol I get that it's cool - And is probably pretty cool in playtesting and whatnot. But unfortunately the metrics of people playtesting/developing vs the average CoD player is completely different.You can bet they'll be a decoy in every door way and corner lol

Most fans are taking a more practical approach to these tweets about the abilities, saying that most of these abilities will not be present in tournaments such as the Call of Duty League, and how players can have some fun without worrying about trying too hard about the competition.

the greatest poopman @the_poopman @vsunqnNP @_Tom_Henderson_ yeah, exactly. CDL people will remove half of the game anyway for their comp plays, everyone else can have some fun @vsunqnNP @_Tom_Henderson_ yeah, exactly. CDL people will remove half of the game anyway for their comp plays, everyone else can have some fun

Some seem happy about the innovations Infinity Ward is bringing to the franchise, and some of them are unhappy to hear the news of a balloon soldier decoy like gadgetery. Only time will tell how the mechanics will carve out once Modern Warfare 2 is out.

Con @con_lufc @_Tom_Henderson_ That sounds fun. The game needs new stuff, @_Tom_Henderson_ That sounds fun. The game needs new stuff,

Some of the best things to do in Call of Duty is to annoy your enemies on purpose, which adds to the game's overall experience. Fans also shared their opinions on this and said these abilities could be used to genuinely fool around the maps.

🦇Jack The King Ophe (J.K.O.)🇲🇽 @BlackIceSheep @_Tom_Henderson_ If you asked the most casual of Modern Warfare fans about what they like about the game, they WOULD probably say "being really annoying on purpose." @_Tom_Henderson_ If you asked the most casual of Modern Warfare fans about what they like about the game, they WOULD probably say "being really annoying on purpose."

Clearly, some fans were sarcastic over Henderson's tweet, stating that some people are unwelcoming to innovative changes in games such as Call of Duty, and it is a much-needed breath of fresh air for fans.

Although Activision has not revealed a lot till date, there is much to uncover before judging, but innovations are key to development for the franchise for sure.

poopy @poopy54557792 @_Tom_Henderson_ How dare they add new things, am i right? Seriously though we haven’t even seen a quarter of the stuff yet, so why is this a big deal to some people? @_Tom_Henderson_ How dare they add new things, am i right? Seriously though we haven’t even seen a quarter of the stuff yet, so why is this a big deal to some people?

Some have seemingly reacted positively to these mechanics so far.

People are replying to Henderson's tweet, asking why such a thing should not exist simply for tacticality's sake.

Naughty @NaughtyCarp @_Tom_Henderson_ It’s silly but yeah I get it @_Tom_Henderson_ It’s silly but yeah I get it

A netizen praised the tactical and approach of the upcoming shooter by Infinity Ward.

James Rind @CelticVargr @_Tom_Henderson_ Turning it more tactical instead of the same old arcade shooter that it is.. Innovation.. I would take this over Advanced Warfare or Black ops 3 wall run.. @_Tom_Henderson_ Turning it more tactical instead of the same old arcade shooter that it is.. Innovation.. I would take this over Advanced Warfare or Black ops 3 wall run..

Some believe that something like the decoy ability would be a great addition to Warzone.

The new gadget is praised by Call of Duty players as it could add more value to tactical realism jump-scares.

With four months to go until the release of the game, Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most anticipated games in the franchise. Fans are excited to see how the game turns out and if it can take players back to the good old Call of Duty days. The upcoming title will surely be a refined experience and a top notch Call of Duty multiplayer experience.

