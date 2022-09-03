"You have to be careful with being too healthy": Twitch streamer Growl says being too healthy leads away from gaming

An interesting clip showed up on the LiveStreamFails subReddit, thanks to Twitch streamer yumytv, also known as Growl. Renowned for regularly creating high-level World of Warcraft content, the streamer warned his viewers about getting too healthy.

He clarified that eating healthy is fine, but going too far will result in them not needing gaming anymore:

Twitch streamer Growl discusses the dangers of being “too healthy”

While observing The Great Push finals for World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands Season 4, the streamer, better known as Growl, discussed the dangers of getting too healthy. This came via a discussion in his chat, when someone mentioned that pro gamers understand how important it is to eat healthily and take breaks.

A user mentioned that gamers will be better off if they have a healthy diet, exercise, and scheduled gaming time. This led to a little rant from the Twitch streamer, who said:

“You’ll be an infinitely better gamer by having a healthy diet, and exercise and schedule. See, here’s the thing, is you have to be worried about that, right?”

He didn’t necessarily seem to disagree with the viewer’s statement, but had a counterpoint, stating:

“‘Cause on paper, yes, what you’re saying is correct, but eventually, you’re gonna build up enough self-esteem and self-worth that you’re gonna stop playing video games all day. So it’s like, one of those things where you’re playing chicken, right?”

While this was going on, his chat was blowing up with laughter emotes like Omegalul. A few comments also seemed to agree, at least. Growl further noted:

“Like, you wanna be as healthy as possible, but at some point, you’re gonna get too healthy, and you’re gonna realize that ‘Oh, maybe I wanna have a girlfriend, and I wanna like, work hard, and buy a house, and do all this useful things, you know?”

Emphasizing on being careful, the Twitch streamer continued:

“So, you have to be careful with being too healthy. Don’t be too healthy.”

He stressed that while there’s nothing wrong with working out, one should consider skipping the last rep and maybe the occasional leg day. It was quite clear that Growl was making a joke out of the statement. However, it certainly got his chat talking about their own personal experiences.

Reddit responds to Twitch streamer’s statement on being healthy

Some users on Reddit were surprised to see Growl on LiveStreamFails. One user was delighted to have their favorite streamer on this subReddit.

A few users agreed with Growl’s statement. They recalled how adopting a healthy diet and regular excercising made it harder to play video games.

Some would disagree, and make light-hearted fun of the streamer for this particular take.

Keeping a healthy balance in life isn't too bad of an idea, so the streamer might not be too far off with his words. Regardless, it was a pretty interesting take, and one that did resonate with some gamers.

