"You'd be such a good voice actress for little boys": Lilypichu's compliment to Valkyrae backfires

During a recent stream involving Lily “Lilypichu” and Rachell “Valkyrae”, the former's attempt at a compliment about the latter went terribly wrong. Rachell was hyping up the group, getting them ready to play Valorant, when Lilypichu complimented her voice, saying:

“You’d be such a good voice actress for little boys.”

What the streamer meant was that Rachell's voice was perfect for voicing a young boy in animation, as women typically voice young anime protagonists. But that’s not how it came across to Valkyrae.

Lilypichu attempts to compliment Valkyrae’s voice but it goes horribly wrong

Lilypichu is more than just a livestreamer. After all, she played a part in the Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro anime, and is a musician too. However, her attempt to compliment her friend didn’t quite land.

The streamer tried to recover and make her compliment clearer to Rachell, but it still didn’t work. She said:

“Like, like your voice, you’d be a good voice actor for little boys.”

Lily tried to say that for a moment, Rachell sounded like a 12-year-old boy, and that she’d be perfect to voice act one in some form of animation, but Rachell didn’t see it that way, and said:

“That was my voice, Lily! I wasn’t even acting!”

The hole just got dug deeper and deeper, but Valkyrae took it well enough. Lily kept right on talking about her friend’s voice, and how Rachell would be great at voice-acting.

Lily tried to apologize and make her point clear, but Valkyrae hilariously popped off about the whole thing, saying:

“Damn! Maybe this is why I’m single, cause I sound like a 12-year-old boy! F**k! How do I sound s*xier?!”

While many on social media agreed with Lily about her compliment being accurate, it was still a comical moment.

YouTubers agree that Valkyrae’s voice is perfect for child-like roles

While Lilypichu may not have found the correct words to use in the moment, it was pretty clear that YouTubers not only knew what she meant but agreed with her as well. Several YouTube commenters concurred with Lilypichu about the Valkyrae's voice fitting the role of a young anime protagonist.

Lilypichu wasn't alone in her assessment; many thought the streamer could be a great voice actor (Image via OTV Munchables!/YouTube)

One commenter agreed, talking about the need for a wide range of voices when it comes to the animation department, as well as their own vocal range.

The anime industry is filled with women who voice young boys, after all (Image via OTV Munchables!/YouTube)

Another topic was about how Lily worded her compliment to Valkyrae, thinking that the longer it went on, the deeper Lilypichu dug herself into a hole. Despite meaning well and having good intentions, the streamer just made things worse.

The more Lily spoke, the commenters figured it just got worse (Image via OTV Munchables!/YouTube)

One commenter even figured it was a backhanded compliment, but others responded by very quickly to shut down that idea. The compliment wasn’t backhanded at all; it was just poorly worded.

One user thought it was a backhanded compliment, but nobody agreed (Image via OTV Munchables!/YouTube)

Several examples of women who voiced some of the most iconic characters in Eastern and Western animation, such as Tara Strong, were brought up in the comment section.

Others chose to give specific examples of women in animation, such as Tara Strong (Image via OTV Munchables!/YouTube)

While Lilypichu certainly meant well, it wound up being a hilarious and awkward moment. Meanwhile, Rachell may have given fans a tiny peek into her personal life by way of joking that her voice was possibly the reason behind her being single. All in all, it was a comical moment where good intentions led to an unfortunate misunderstanding.

