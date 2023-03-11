"You are taller than I thought" - HasanAbi meets fashion icon and influencer Wisdm in person

Fashion icon Wisdm recently interrupted the live stream of Hasan "HasanAbi," which delighted the streamer beyond limits. While looking at suits with Amouranth and several other well-established content creators, he was met by fashion icon and social media influencer Wisdom “Wisdm.” Often titled the “best-dressed guy on TikTok,” the two had an enthusiastic conversation during the content creator’s stream.

Hasan mentioned during the stream that they were supposed to do some content together previously, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out. However, it was a wholesome moment of the two chatting about fashion, and his chat loved it.

“You are taller than I thought you were gonna be.”

HasanAbi comes face-to-face with fashion icon Wisdm in livestream

HasanAbi recently took to Twitch to discuss politics and other topics. However, he would be seen shopping for a suit alongside several other content creators during this stream. While discussing fashion and getting fitted for a suit, another particular content creator would be discovered at the store.

Wisdm, one of the world's top fashion social media influencers, was shopping simultaneously and, upon noticing that HasanAbi was there, went up to say hello. The two were already familiar with each other’s work, as Hasan mentioned later in the stream that the two were supposed to meet up during New York Fashion Week.

“Oh s**t! I’m streaming! Yeah! You, you’ve officially made it onto a stream!”

The two content creators would embrace, and Wisdm said he had finally made it to a stream. However, the political Twitch streamer was taken aback by the fashion icon’s height. Both men are 6’4”, and when they would discuss boots, they were both wearing them. Hasan looked slightly taller but would state it’s because of his boots.

Wisdom could immediately pick out what HasanAbi was wearing without prior knowledge, which impressed the streamer. The fashion icon guessed “Sulvam” and “Yoji,” which turned out to be correct.

“Damn! This is the number one, fashion influencer on the planet! Literally.”

Despite Hasan talking the social media influencer up as a big deal, Wisdom would humbly suggest that this wasn’t quite the case. The two would continue talking about Hasan’s suit, Wisdm’s outfit, and much more while hanging out in the stream. The political Twitch streamer's chat was just as excited as he was, with many being genuine fans of the fashion icon.

Social media reacts to Hasan and Wisdm meeting, and comparison of success

In the LiveStreamFails subReddit, the discussion on this clip varied. Few people seemed to know who Wisdm was, with one user chalking him up to being “Hasan, but a zoomer.” Others praised his talent and hard work.

Another topic came up in this thread on the discussion of these two people. One Redditor felt discouraged by how young and successful these two men are.

This Redditor, “u/afewa,” tried to conform the fact that they will “never amount to anything.” Since this is Reddit, there were several sarcastic responses, but a few were positive and uplifting.

However, some took shots at HasanAbi for going to buy high-end fashion for the upcoming Streamer Awards.

While not everyone on Reddit was pleased, the streamer was glad to have met Wisdm in person. His chat was also exciting; perhaps fans can hope to see the two collaborate.

