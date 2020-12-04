"You want me to choke you?": Sykkuno 'threatens' Corpse Husband, wins over the internet

During a recent stream of Among Us, Corpse Husband and Sykkuno gave fans yet another memorable moment when the latter playfully threatened to "choke" Corpse.

Taking a cue from Corpse Husband's immensely popular song "E-Girls are ruining my life", Sykkuno left everyone in splits by using a line from the song on Corpse himself.

CORPSE WANTS SYKKUNO TO THREATEN HIM



☠️#Corpse: I just wanna hear what he sound like when he's mad

🌱#Sykkuno: Corpse are you saying you want me to CHOKE you? pic.twitter.com/pByaFQ3aHy — 🔔 ᴄᴏʀᴘꜱᴇᴋᴋᴜɴᴏ ɪɴᴛᴇʀᴀᴄᴛɪᴏɴꜱ (@corpsekunno) December 4, 2020

The duo is known for their wholesome friendship and frequent banter, which never fails to strike a chord with fans.

On witnessing their recent exchange, fans once again had a field day as they continued to stan the friendship of Corpse Husband x Sykkuno.

Corpse Husband wants Sykkuno to "threaten" him

Corpse Husband and Sykkuno are two of the most popular YouTubers at the moment and are both currently in the midst of a prolonged purple patch.

Advertisement

Ever since the duo started streaming InnerSloth's Among Us, their popularity has scaled new heights as fans continue to flock to their streams.

What makes them more wholesome in the eyes of fans is their enviable friendship, which alternates between banter and trademark quips.

During a recent stream alongside the likes of Ludwig, Valkyrae, CouRageJD, Dream and more, Sykkuno left the lobby shocked by his seemingly "threatening behaviour" towards BrookeAB:

"Let me explain guys, I lured her into a corner and pretended to threaten her as the killer, but I'm not the killer..."

This causes Corpse Husband to interrupt and say:

"Wait , Sykkuno threatening somebody?"

Sykkuno immediately reverts back to his shy self as he tries to explain:

"Well obviously as a meme because I actually couldn't do it you know..."

To everybody's surprise, Corpse hilariously demands to be threatened by Sykkuno:

"Can you do that to me next one? I just want to hear what he sounds like when he's mad that's all...have you guys ever heard Sykkuno cuss before? I haven't and I want to...

This results in the highlight of the stream as Sykkuno shocks the lobby by threatening Corpse with a smug expression on his face, only to break out into laughter:

"So Corpse you're saying you want me to choke you? Or.....I'm just kidding, cause the song , the song right? "

Advertisement

Corpse Husband responds with a trademark and blunt remark:

"So Sykkuno wants to kill me apparently...."

Their wholesome interaction left fans in splits as they took to social media to react to the quality Corpse Husband x Sykkuno material:

#LUDWIG: i’m just waiting for sykkuno to choke corpse, when does that start! — mik (@F4IRYKKUNO) December 4, 2020

COLLAB WITH @pingu_planet !!! Gotta love Mel 😼💕💘💗

anyway we did the choke me for fun duo hehe

she drew Corpse and I drew Sykkuno!!#sykkuno #corpsehusband pic.twitter.com/X8xIw66TBT — uni 🌱 (@unibunaye) December 4, 2020

Advertisement

OH MY GOD??? — BNHA 293 (@CosmicallyLyss) December 4, 2020

Corpse: "sykkuno threatens people ?? Can you do that to me next round" rhhdhdydy what AHHHHH "ill choke you" hdhdhdhdh whattt ahhh cutteee asfk pic.twitter.com/zKVFjQA2lb — sofia :) 🌨 (@1h3arty0u) December 4, 2020

Dec 4 2020

The date when i heard corpse say that he wanted sykkuno to threaten him, and sykkuno ask corpse if he wanted to choke him(corpse)

😍😍😂#corpse #sykkuno #AmongUs — ui (@eu_rinik) December 4, 2020

man this stream was amazing i laughed my ass off! @Corpse_Husband <3



ALSO @Sykkuno ASKING CORPSE IF HE WANTS HIM TO CHOKE HIM BRO MY LIFE GOT MADE — zowya🌧 (@zowyamari) December 4, 2020

Advertisement

corpses entire existence just took a screenshot when sykkuno took him up on his flirting and asked “do you want me to choke you corpse?” — cas // shitposting era 🌧 (@KITTYKKVNO) December 4, 2020

sykkuno: are you saying you want me to choke you corpse?

CHOKE ME LIKE YOU HATE ME BUT YOU LOVE ME pic.twitter.com/D3JTLsgZ6y — B3 🌧🌱 (@bbitchbekah) December 4, 2020

Image via Nika/ YouTube

Image via Nika/ YouTube

Advertisement

As fans continue to gush over Corpse Husband x Sykkuno, it looks like their recent banter has resulted in the birth of a whole new fan art template.