"You want me to choke you?": Sykkuno 'threatens' Corpse Husband, wins over the internet

During a recent stream of Among Us, Corpse Husband and Sykkuno gave fans yet another memorable moment when the latter playfully threatened to "choke" Corpse.
Taking a cue from Corpse Husband's immensely popular song "E-Girls are ruining my life", Sykkuno left everyone in splits by using a line from the song on Corpse himself.
The duo is known for their wholesome friendship and frequent banter, which never fails to strike a chord with fans.
On witnessing their recent exchange, fans once again had a field day as they continued to stan the friendship of Corpse Husband x Sykkuno.
Corpse Husband wants Sykkuno to "threaten" him
Corpse Husband and Sykkuno are two of the most popular YouTubers at the moment and are both currently in the midst of a prolonged purple patch.
Ever since the duo started streaming InnerSloth's Among Us, their popularity has scaled new heights as fans continue to flock to their streams.
What makes them more wholesome in the eyes of fans is their enviable friendship, which alternates between banter and trademark quips.
During a recent stream alongside the likes of Ludwig, Valkyrae, CouRageJD, Dream and more, Sykkuno left the lobby shocked by his seemingly "threatening behaviour" towards BrookeAB:
"Let me explain guys, I lured her into a corner and pretended to threaten her as the killer, but I'm not the killer..."
This causes Corpse Husband to interrupt and say:
"Wait , Sykkuno threatening somebody?"
Sykkuno immediately reverts back to his shy self as he tries to explain:
"Well obviously as a meme because I actually couldn't do it you know..."
To everybody's surprise, Corpse hilariously demands to be threatened by Sykkuno:
"Can you do that to me next one? I just want to hear what he sounds like when he's mad that's all...have you guys ever heard Sykkuno cuss before? I haven't and I want to...
This results in the highlight of the stream as Sykkuno shocks the lobby by threatening Corpse with a smug expression on his face, only to break out into laughter:
"So Corpse you're saying you want me to choke you? Or.....I'm just kidding, cause the song , the song right? "
Corpse Husband responds with a trademark and blunt remark:
"So Sykkuno wants to kill me apparently...."
Their wholesome interaction left fans in splits as they took to social media to react to the quality Corpse Husband x Sykkuno material:
As fans continue to gush over Corpse Husband x Sykkuno, it looks like their recent banter has resulted in the birth of a whole new fan art template.
Published 04 Dec 2020, 11:45 IST