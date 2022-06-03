YouTuber Anthony Po shares a bizarre experience he had right at the beginning of Pride Month

YouTuber Anthony Po revealed a very interesting tweet about a potential sponsorship, but everything went wrong towards the end of it. Anthony Po, who has 1.4M followers on the platform, was asked if he was g*y by the potential sponsor’s team. The names were blurred out, but Anthony Po still put them on blast with a simple statement.

“Pride month off to a great start”

Sponsorship request with YouTuber goes terribly wrong

As Pride Month begins, many companies and corporations are looking to find LGBTQIA people to work with. It highlights those creators, and also potentially makes a great deal of money for the companies involved.

However, YouTuber Anthony Po was given perhaps the strangest email, where a company talked him up and then asked an inappropriate question.

“Love your YT channel and am so pumped you’re a featured creator at Vidcon! Because it is pride month we are trying to work with as many LGBTQ+ creators as possible! You’re gay right?”

It was a very unfortunate question from a PR team, and one that could have been asked in a way that was a bit more sensitive, or could have simply been left out. The YouTuber highlighted the post on Twitter, but did censor the company and the person who sent the email, other than the name “Michael”.

While Anthony Po’s further thoughts have not been made clear about how he feels about this, his fanbase has followed up with memes and jokes.

Anthony Po's fans flood his Twitter post with memes about the email

A lot of Anthony Po’s followers came out to post about the Pride Month email, many featuring adorable dogs. Several of them involved the YouTuber’s orientation, though they did not appear to have any malice behind them.

seigfried @honestlytwt @anthpo bro is checking the database to see if ur gay rn @anthpo bro is checking the database to see if ur gay rn https://t.co/T6dQUntmVW

Another Twitter user referred to a previous bit of content, where Anthony Po was in a stream with Lil Nas X, asking if he was the rapper’s boyfriend. This, however, was not the case.

One reply joked about Anthony Po’s twerking, saying that’s the reason the email was sent out at all. The question caught others off guard, but they thought it was absolutely hilarious.

Jay @najegray @ZunkleFunkle @anthpo They watched all his twerking videos they don't want to collab they want a date for all that cake @ZunkleFunkle @anthpo They watched all his twerking videos they don't want to collab they want a date for all that cake

𝙄𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 @IrritatedZR @anthpo Easily the funniest thing in that email. Caught me off guard when reading it @anthpo Easily the funniest thing in that email. Caught me off guard when reading it https://t.co/iGVN7QnkUz

It was comical to many of Anthony’s fans, who made jokes about it throughout the Twitter thread.

BENO ! @xxtrey13066 @anthpo “Your gay, right” has gotta be the funniest phrase ive ever heard @anthpo “Your gay, right” has gotta be the funniest phrase ive ever heard

A Twitter follower at least commended the company for having the temerity to even ask. It was certainly a bold question for someone to ask another person, whether in a personal or professional environment.

Donathan Quixote @Wheezr @anthpo Shoutout to them for having the balls to ask @anthpo Shoutout to them for having the balls to ask

It should have been an awkward moment, no matter what the YouTuber’s orientation is, but his willingness to put it out there and let people see it led to some laughter from his community, at the very least.

There are ways to broach topics like this, but the way outlined in the email Anthony Po received was a bit tactless. Many content creators are open about their orientation, but the company could've had a more tactful approach.

